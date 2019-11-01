Altria Group Inc.'s high-profile $12.8 billion investment in Juul Labs Inc., maker of the top-selling U.S. electronic cigarette, has taken a significant value hit from the vaping illness crisis.
Altria acquired a 35% ownership stake in Juul with the investment.
On Thursday, Altria reported taking a non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge of $4.5 billion related to its Juul ownership stake. That places the fair value of the investment at $8.3 billion, down 35%.
The company said in its third-quarter regulatory filing that the charge was due "primarily to lower e-vapor volume assumptions in the U.S. and international markets, and a delay in achieving margin performance, as compared (with) the assumptions at the time of the Juul transaction" that was completed in December.
"While there was no single determinative event or factor, Altria considered in totality the following indicators of impairment:"
* The increased likelihood of a Food and Drug Administration compliance policy prohibiting the sale of certain flavored e-vapor products in the U.S. market without a premarket authorization;
* Various e-vapor bans put in place by certain states and cities in the U.S. and in certain international markets, coupled with the increased potential for additional bans in the future; and
* The impact of heightened adverse publicity, including recent news reports and public health advisories concerning vaping-related lung injuries and deaths.
On Thursday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there have been 1,888 confirmed and probable vaping illness cases nationwide, including 38 deaths in 24 states.
Howard Willard, Altria's chairman and chief executive, told analysts during a conference call that "we made the investment based on our belief that Juul's product development strength, early signs of brand equity and potential to convert adult smokers set it apart from all other e-vapor products in the market."
"We also believe that the investment would enhance Altria's growing portfolio of noncombustible product offering."
Willard said that "given the dramatic shifts in the current e-vapor regulatory and marketplace environments, we have revised our transaction assumptions."
"We expect it may take longer for Juul to realize the strong margin performance that we previously communicated. We've also revised our estimates of Juul's international business due to recent market development.
"Despite this impairment charge, we remain committed to Juul's success. We are pleased with the recent decisions by Juul to change leadership."
Juul named former Altria executives K.C. Crosthwaite as chief executive on Sept. 25, and Joe Murillo as chief regulatory officer on Tuesday.
Altria disclosed in the filing that the Federal Trade Commission has issued a civil investigative demand as part of its antitrust review of Altria’s investment in Juul. The demand seeks "information regarding, among other things, Altria’s role in the resignation of Juul's former chief executive officer and the hiring by Juul of any current or former Altria director, executive or employee."
Howard said that "certainly. the lung injury I think was something we had not predicted. In the pretty dramatic potential regulatory change that may occur next year, I think it was on the extreme end of what we might have expected."
"We continue to believe, first of all, that bold action to address usage of e-vapor products is appropriate," Howard said. "We encouraged bold action by FDA.
"We also believe that Juul is set up in the longer term to continue to be the winner in e-vapor."
Cowen & Co. analyst Vivian Azer expressed more concern about an increasing number of countries banning e-cigarettes than U.S. regulatory impact as it relates to the Juul investment write-down.
The investment write-down is the latest in a wave of developments involving Juul Labs.
On Tuesday, Juul Labs confirmed it will conduct a major workforce reduction of up to 500 jobs by the end of the year. Juul has about 4,100 employees, so 500 jobs would represent a 12% reduction.
On Oct. 17, Juul said it would halt all sales of its four non-tobacco and non-menthol flavors. Juul pulled its creme, cucumber, fruit and mango flavorings from retail outlets in November, but kept them available via age-verification requirements on its website.
Crosthwaite said the decision was made with a potential FDA review of the flavorings in mind.
Crosthwaite said on Oct. 17 that Juul “must reset the vapor category by earning the trust of society and working cooperatively with regulators, policymakers and stakeholders.”
On Sept. 25, Altria and Philip Morris International agreed to end their merger negotiations after a month of publicly acknowledged talks
Having electronic cigarettes, particularly top-selling Juul, facing unprecedented public-health and regulatory scrutiny may have led to Philip Morris International getting cold feet about reuniting with Altria after 11 years, analysts said.
