Shareholders for United Technologies Corp. and Raytheon approved Friday special shareholder votes on their proposed megadeal.
The aerospace companies announced their merger plans June 9. UTC shareholders would own 57% of the combined company, which would be named Raytheon Technologies Corp. and trade under the stock symbol “RTX.”
The deal currently is valued at $170.87 billion. The companies said the vote totals will be released in regulatory filings.
Raytheon shareholders also approved a nonbinding vote allowing the company to pay certain executives compensation connected to the sale.
The Winston-Salem operations of Collins Aerospace Systems and its 1,500 employees aren’t likely to be affected much if the merger of UTC, its parent company, and Raytheon goes through, according to analysts.
UTC has not commented directly on how the proposed deal might affect its Winston-Salem facilities.
Greg Hayes, United Technologies' chairman and chief executive, told analysts in June that he refers to the megadeal as “integrational-lite” because there is little overlap between the companies besides their corporate headquarters.
"Today is an important milestone in our transformational merger, which will define the future of aerospace and defense," Hayes said in a statement Friday.
Hayes would serve as chief executive of the proposed merged company for two years and then take over as chairman with the departure of Thomas Kennedy, Raytheon’s chairman and chief executive.
"With our technological and research and development capabilities, Raytheon Technologies will deliver innovative and cost-effective solutions aligned with the highest customer priorities for decades to come," Hayes said.
The companies continue to project closing the megadeal in the first half of 2020, though analysts say it is likely to face significant U.S. and global regulatory headwinds.
They have received two requests for information from the antitrust division of the U.S. Justice Department, the second occurring July 22.
Completion of the merger requires U.S. regulatory approvals or clearances, as well as the go-ahead from the European Union, Australia, Canada, Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, Israel, Japan, Republic of Korea, Taiwan and Turkey, and under the foreign investment laws of Australia, France and Germany.
The deal is contingent on UTC spinning off its Carrier and Otis business segments, which it confirmed plans to do on Nov. 27. UTC retains the Pratt & Whitney aerospace business, plus adds Rockwell operations.
It plans to spin off Otis, the world’s leading manufacturer of elevators, escalators and moving walkways, and Carrier, a global provider of HVAC, refrigeration, building automation, fire-safety and security products, before completing the Raytheon deal.
UTC plans to issue 648 million of its shares to Raytheon shareholders as part of the deal. Raytheon stakeholders would receive 2.33 UTC shares for every Raytheon share they own.
There have been at least 10 shareholders lawsuits filed by Raytheon stockholders and one lawsuit filed by a UTC stockholder.
The complaints follow a typical pattern of recent megadeals in each “challenging the adequacy of certain (financial) disclosures made in the joint proxy statement/prospectus.”
In most instances, the companies resolve the complaints by disclosing additional financial details, foremost earnings and revenue forecasts for two to three years if the companies were to remain independent.
Hayes said that combining the corporate headquarters in the Boston area is an opportunity to pick the best workforce and that “a significant presence” would remain at UTC’s base in Farmington, Conn.
“This is really not going to affect our businesses or our operations really anywhere,” Hayes told analysts.
Paul Ausick, an analyst for 24-7 Wall Street, said in June that “the Rockwell Collins acquisition (completed in November) was never enough to put United Technologies into this (defense industry) league, and it had to do something to keep from being marginalized.”
The companies project $1 billion in cost savings: $350 million from supply chain and procurement; $325 million from corporate and segment consolidation; $175 million from facilities consolidation; and $150 million from information technology and other selling, general and administrative expenses.
“There will be some facilities rationalization, but we’re not looking to consolidate a bunch of factories, and we’re not taking out a lot of jobs,” Hayes said.
