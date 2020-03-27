The United Technologies Corp.’s megadeal offer for Raytheon Co. received Thursday its final key regulatory approval from the U.S. Justice Department.
UTC has about 1,500 employees with its Collins Aerospace division in Winston-Salem.
With the Justice and European Commission anti-trust approvals in hand, UTC and Raytheon appear on track for the April 3 completion of two strategic initiatives: the spinoffs of UTC's Carrier and Otis divisions into separate companies; and the UTC-Raytheon merger
The spinoffs were a requirement before the UTC-Raytheon deal could be completed.
Greg Hayes, UTC’s chairman and chief executive, said March 13 that “our goal continues to be to have the merger ready to close concurrent with the portfolio separation.” Hayes would remain chairman and CEO of a combined UTC-Raytheon.
The planned merger would combine UTC’s Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney businesses with Raytheon’s Intelligence, Space & Airborne Systems and Integrated Defense & Missile Systems.
UTC’s proposed purchase of the defense-industry giant, announced June 9, would form a company valued at $128.8 billion. UTC shareholders would own 57% of what would be called Raytheon Technologies Corp.
The European Commission gave its anti-trust approval March 13.
Anti-trust approvals are required because both companies are global suppliers of military systems and equipment to aircraft and guided munition producers, as well as armed forces.
Both approvals are conditioned on the divestiture of certain assets that the companies announced Jan. 21.
BAE Systems PLC, a military-technology company based in the United Kingdom, plans to buy UTC division Collins Aerospace’s Military Global Positioning System business for $1.92 billion in cash. The business is based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and has 675 employees.
BAE also plans to buy Raytheon’s Airborne Tactical Radios business for $275 million. The unit is based in Fort Wayne, Ind., with 100 employees.
From a regulatory standpoint, Justice's Antitrust Division was required to file a civil antitrust lawsuit related to the proposed acquisition. Simultaneous with that filing, Justice officials filed a proposed settlement that would resolve the competitive harm alleged in the lawsuit.
According to the department’s complaint, UTC and Raytheon "are the only firms that develop, manufacture and sell the equipment required to be divested."
"Without these divestitures, the merger would eliminate competition between two of the primary suppliers of military airborne radios and military GPS systems to the Department of Defense, and enable the merged firm to lessen competition for multiple components used in reconnaissance satellites sold to Department of Defense and the wider U.S. intelligence community."
Makan Delrahim, assistant attorney general for Justice's Antitrust Division, said the settlement "protects the American taxpayer by preserving competition that leads to lower costs and higher innovation in critical military and defense products.”
The goal is to commence regular trading of Carrier Global Corp.’s and Otis Worldwide Corp.’s stock on April 3, both on the New York Stock Exchange.
UTC said it would wait until the Raytheon acquisition is completed before providing fiscal 2020 guidance on sales and adjusted earnings.
It has projected Collins Aerospace’s sales being down by single digits compared with a year ago, in particular because of the suspension of Boeing 737 MAX production amid safety issues with the aircraft, as well as the loss of revenue from selling off assets to gain global regulatory approvals for the Raytheon deal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.