United Technologies Corp. said Friday it has completed its megadeal purchase of Raytheon Co., forming a global aeronautical manufacturing giant.
The combined company, with the new name of Raytheon Technologies Corp., has about 1,500 employees with its Collins Aerospace division in Winston-Salem. It has about 195,000 employees worldwide.
UTC shareholders own 57% of the new company.
It has a market capitalization value of $108.9 billion with pro forma combined sales of $74 billion in fiscal 2019. It will be based in legacy Raytheon's headquarters site of Waltham, Mass. Its stock symbol has changed to "RTX."
The completion of the UTC-Raytheon deal was timed to coincide with the spinoffs of UTC's Carrier and Otis division into separate publicly traded companies.
"Raytheon Technologies brings together two companies with combined strengths and capabilities that make us uniquely equipped to support our customers and partners during this unprecedented time," said Greg Hayes, legacy chairman and chief executive of UTC who has become chief executive of the combined Raytheon
Tom Kennedy, executive chairman of the combined Raytheon, said the merged company will serve as "an innovation powerhouse that will deliver advanced technologies that push the boundaries of known science."
"Our platform-agnostic, diversified portfolio brings together the best of commercial and military technology, enabling the creation of new opportunities across aerospace and defense for decades to come."
The Collins Aerospace division is based in Charlotte with Stephen Timm as president. It had $26 billion in 2019 net sales.
The Pratt & Whitney division is based in UTC's former headquarters site of East Hartford, Conn. It had $21 billion in 2019 net sales.
Raytheon Intelligence & Space is based in Arlington, Va., with $15 billion in pro forma 2019 net sales.
Raytheon Missiles & Defense is based in Tucson, Ariz., with $16 billion in pro forma 2019 net sales.
The megadeal received its final key regulatory approval March 27 from the U.S. Justice Department. The Carrier and Otis spinoffs were a requirement before the UTC-Raytheon deal could be completed.
The European Commission gave its anti-trust approval March 13.
Anti-trust approvals are required because both companies are global suppliers of military systems and equipment to aircraft and guided munition producers, as well as armed forces.
Both approvals are conditioned on the divestiture of certain assets that the companies announced Jan. 21.
BAE Systems PLC, a military-technology company based in the United Kingdom, plans to buy UTC division Collins Aerospace’s Military Global Positioning System business for $1.92 billion in cash. The business is based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and has 675 employees.
BAE also plans to buy Raytheon’s Airborne Tactical Radios business for $275 million. The unit is based in Fort Wayne, Ind., with 100 employees.
UTC said it would wait until the Raytheon acquisition was completed before providing fiscal 2020 guidance on sales and adjusted earnings. The new company plans to make its first earnings report May 7.
It has projected Collins Aerospace’s sales being down by single digits compared with a year ago, in particular because of the suspension of Boeing 737 MAX production amid safety issues with the aircraft, as well as the loss of revenue from selling off assets to gain global regulatory approvals for the Raytheon deal.
