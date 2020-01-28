United Technologies Corp. finished fiscal 2019 on a solid positive note as it continues to prepare for three defining corporate transactions this year.
Fourth-quarter net income jumped 66.7% from a year ago to $1.14 billion.
The corporation, which has about 1,500 local employees at its Collins Aerospace division, benefited again significantly from the lower corporate tax-rate cut.
Congress approved, and President Donald Trump signed into law, in late 2017 lowering the federal corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%. UTC reported $326 million in income tax expense in the fourth quarter, down from $990 million a year ago.
UTC reported $295 million in acquisition, restructuring and other one-time charges. Excluding those charges, adjusted net income was $1.68 billion.
Diluted earnings were $1.32 a share, up from 83 cents a share a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $1.94 a share.
The average earning forecast was $1.84 by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Sales rose 8.3% to $19.55 billion.
UTC’s proposed purchase of defense-industry giant Raytheon, announced June 9, involves a deal currently valued at $130 billion. UTC shareholders would own 57% of the combined company.
The planned merger would combine UTC’s Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney businesses with Raytheon’s Intelligence, Space & Airborne Systems and Integrated Defense & Missile Systems.
The completion of that deal would be preceded by UTC completing the spin-off of Carrier and Otis into separate publicly traded companies.
UTC had fourth-quarter expenses related to the spin-offs of $250 million, as well as $32 million in expenses related to the Raytheon acquisition and $10 million related to transaction and integration costs from its November 2018 purchase of Rockwell Collins Inc.
For the full year, UTC reported a 5% increase in net income to $5.54 billion. Adjusted net income was $7.14 billion.
Gregory Hayes, UTC’s chairman and chief executive, has projected April 1 as the spin-off date for both companies.” Hayes would serve in both roles for the combined UTC-Raytheon.
“United Technologies delivered record sales, adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow in 2019 on continued aerospace strength and a return to profit growth at Otis,” Hayes said in a statement.
“Operational separation activities for Otis and Carrier are substantially complete, and we are executing the final steps required to spin both businesses as independent companies early in the second quarter."
Hayes said Tuesday about the Raytheon acquisition that "our goal is to have the merger ready to close concurrent with the portfolio separation.”
UTC's sales were again boosted by another strong revenue performance from its Collins Aerospace business unit.
Collins Aerospace had $6.44 billion in fourth-quarter sales, up 31.5%.
Meanwhile, Pratt & Whitney had $5.64 billion, up 1.8%. Carrier had $4.82 billion, down 2.8%, and Otis had $3.36 billion, up 1.9%.
UTC said it would wait until the Raytheon acquisition is completed before providing fiscal 2020 guidance on sales and adjusted earnings.
It projected Collins Aerospace's sales being down low single digits, in particular because of the suspension of Boeing 737 MAX production amid Boeing safety issues with the aircraft, as well as the loss of revenue from selling off assets to gain global regulatory approvals for the Raytheon deal.
For example, BAE Systems PLC, a U.K.-based military-technology company, said Jan. 21 it plans to buy Collins Aerospace’s Military Global Positioning System business for $1.92 billion in cash. The business is based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and had 675 employees.
BAE also plans to buy Raytheon’s Airborne Tactical Radios business for $275 million. The unit is based in Fort Wayne, Ind., with 100 employees.
UTC said adjusted operating profit could be down as much as $325 million considering the potential decline of up to $600 million in Boeing 737 MAX production revenue and loss of revenue from the divested companies.
Meanwhile, Pratt & Whitney sales were projected to increase in the mid-single digits.
Shareholders from UTC and Raytheon overwhelmingly approved the deal Oct. 11. Raytheon will issue its fourth-quarter earnings report Thursday.
The combined corporation would have $77 billion in 2019 pro forma sales.
Combined, UTC and Raytheon would have had $24.3 billion in U.S. defense spending in 2018, trailing second-place Boeing at $27.4 billion.
