Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. said Monday it will expand its Winston-Salem operations by up to 170 jobs as part of rolling out its Healthy Blue Medicaid program.
The insurer already has about 600 employees on its Madison Park campus in northwest Winston-Salem.
Healthy Blue is a joint venture, formed in October 2017, involving Blue Cross and Amerigroup Partnership Plan LLC. The Healthy Blue employees will work for Amerigroup.
Healthy Blue has leased 42,000 square feet of office space on the campus, primarily for a customer service center.
The hiring will involve between 120 and 140 customer service employees serving Medicaid recipients statewide, along with 30 clinical staff serving Medicaid recipients with specific needs for behavioral health services.
Hiring is underway and expected to continue through the end of 2019. The insurer said it is not estimating pay for the new positions "since there are so many variables — experience needed, type of position (administrative, clinical or other)."
For more information, go to https://careers.antheminc.com/ and enter “Healthy Blue” in the search box.
The insurer also said it will add 200 jobs at its Cary locations.
"Through our entry into Medicaid, Blue Cross NC will have the opportunity to insure and coordinate care for the majority of North Carolinians for most or the entirety of their lifetime," said Patrick Conway, the insurer's president and chief executive.
"This is an opportunity for a model health insurance company that delivers higher quality at lower cost and best-in-class customer experience to all people in North Carolina.”
The companies said they plan to "collaborate on a plan that focuses on improving the quality of care and access to services for nearly 2 million of North Carolina’s low-income individuals and families."
Additional hires are expected in 2020 as the state’s Medicaid transformation takes full effect.
The Healthy Blue employees are scheduled to serve customers beginning in November under the state's Medicaid managed-care program.
However, the initial roll-out may shift into neutral or be halted as soon as Tuesday — a ripple effect from the state budget dispute.
Medicaid serves 2.1 million North Carolinians. Of that total, 1.6 million will be enrolled in managed care under a federal waiver approved in October.
The Senate is scheduled Monday night to address concurring with a bill that would delay the roll-out until at least March 1 from a planned Nov. 1 debut in the Triad and Triangle — and Feb. 1 for the rest of the state.
The latest version of Senate Bill 212 contains an insertion from the House that requires the delay if the state budget has not become law by midnight Monday.
Blue Cross said that "we’re still proceeding as planned with staffing up so that we’re ready."