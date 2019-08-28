A communications union said Wednesday it has reached a "handshake" agreement to end a four-day strike against AT&T, with employees returning to their jobs during the workday.
A contract between the utility and Communications Workers of America workers for AT&T Southeast expired Aug. 3, but employees chose to remain on the job until Sunday.
CWA members voted overwhelmingly July 19 to authorize a strike against the utility. Negotiations commenced June 24.
The union said the agreement covers "a new collective bargaining" platform that signifies that AT&T is "ending their unfair labor practice strike against the company."
The CWA said it was negotiating primarily about quality health-care coverage, higher wages, job security and investment in local communities.
CWA spokeswoman Beth Allen said Wednesday the union would provide more details later today about ending the strike.
Customers could have faced delays in installing new service, completing repairs and resolving problems since Sunday.
The current contracts cover more than 22,000 wireline, business internet and phone division workers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. That included workers at its Winston-Salem operations off Fifth Street.
The contracts do not cover AT&T Mobility workers.
“CWA members’ spirit and solidarity over the last four days showed the company that we would not back down until they bargained with us in good faith,” Richard Honeycutt, vice president for CWA District 3, said in a statement.
“This was a historic strike that showed the power that working people have when they join together.”
The union said Tuesday it was "able to have some constructive dialogue with AT&T. We worked late into the night and we are prepared to settle negotiations."
AT&T could not be immediately reached for comment about the ending of the strike. It has not provided an online update about the labor dispute since Aug. 5.
On the bargaining link on its website, it continues to list a quote from Mark Royse, its executive vice president for labor relations, that says, “We have a longstanding cooperative relationship with our unions, and we’re committed to working together to bargain fair contracts that will allow us to continue to provide those careers.”
AT&T chief executive Randall Stephenson said in 2017 that the utility would invest $1 billion and create 7,000 jobs if Congress passed the corporate tax-cut plan that went into effect Jan. 1, 2018.
The union said AT&T has eliminated at least 27,828 jobs since the tax cut passed, including 4,500 in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, AT&T reported July 23 having second-quarter profits of $3.7 billion. Its income tax expense was $1.1 billion, down from $1.53 billion a year ago.
“AT&T received over $21 billion in tax cuts and then proceeded to cut jobs and upend workers’ lives,” CWA said.
On June 30, AT&T reached a tentative agreement with CWA District 4 for wireline contract negotiations that cover employees in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.
