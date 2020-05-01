The financial ripple effect from Unifi Inc. selling its 34% stake in a manufacturer of cotton and synthetic yarn contributed to a $41.1 million loss for its third quarter of fiscal 2020.
The Greensboro manufacturer said in the quarterly report it released Thursday that it received $60 million in cash from selling its stake in Parkdale America LLC to majority owner Parkdale Inc.
The companies formed Parkdale America in 1997.
“This transaction will allow us to focus our efforts on expanding our global leadership in recycled and synthetic fibers, while strengthening our balance sheet and improving our leverage profile,” Tom Caudle, Unifi’s president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.
As part of the sale, Unifi took a $45.2 million impairment charge that was worth 23 cents in earnings per share in the quarter that ended March 29.
Unifi reported an earnings loss of $2.23 per share.
When excluding the impairment charge, Unifi had adjusted net income of $4.08 million and adjured earnings of 22 cents.
The average earnings forecast was 5 cents by one analyst surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
The yarn manufacturer, whose headquarters are in Greensboro, has about 1,000 production employees in Yadkinville and more than 250 in Rockingham County.
The company reported a 5% decrease in net sales to just under $171 million, as well as cost of sales fell 6.4% to $155.6 million.
“The first ten weeks of our fiscal third quarter were strong and consistent with our expectations, as our trade actions and overall strategy were generating significant momentum,” Caudle said in the statement.
“However, the impacts of the pandemic on global demand began materializing at the end of the March 2020 quarter, which have placed pressure on many of our customers and the pipeline,” he said.
“We expect global demand decline will place pressure on our sales and profitability for the remainder of fiscal 2020 and into fiscal 2021.”
Unifi said it has responded to the downturn in customer orders by “manufacturing operations being strategically reduced to support critical businesses and manage working capital.” It did not specify where the manufacturing reduction is occurring.
Unifi said its premium value-added yarns, led by recycled yarn Repreve, represented 52% of its revenue in the third quarter, down from 57% in the second quarter.
The sales breakdown of its yarn product mix included a 6.2% decrease in polyester to $89.8 million, an 18.6% increase in sales in Asia to $38.6 million, a 16.1% decrease in sales in Brazil to $21.1 million, and a 19.5% decrease in nylon to $20.6 million. Unifi recently split its international revenue reporting.
Unifi said it spent $2 million on share repurchases during the first quarter.
The company suspended its fiscal 2020 financial guidance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on its domestic and global business.
In January, Unifi set a fiscal 2020 net sales range of $700 million to $715 million and reduced capital expenditures projections from $25 million to $23 million.
