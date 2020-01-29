A significant shift in Unifi Inc.’s income-tax provision contributed to a 65.1% drop in second-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings to $409,000, the company reported Wednesday.
Diluted earnings were 2 cents, down from 6 cents a year ago. The average earnings forecast was 21 cents by one analyst surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.
Another major factor in the investor response: Unifi updated its fiscal 2020 financial guidance to a net sales range of $700 million to $715 million.
Unifi said in October it would have mid-single-digit percentage growth for net sales, compared with $708.8 million in fiscal 2019.
The manufacturer also lowered its operating income from a range of $22 million to $27 million to a range of $20 million to $23 million, and reduced capital expenditures projections from $25 million to $23 million.
Investors responded by sending its share price down as much as 24.4%, or by $6.66, to $20.66 as of 10:45 a.m.
"Our international operations have faced some significant pricing pressures in fiscal 2020, and global competition remains aggressive," Tom Caudle, Unifi's president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.
"While we are confident in our ability to generate significant improvement over fiscal 2019, including sequential gross profit improvement, recapture market share in the U.S., and drive strong cash flows, our full-year fiscal 2020 guidance has been updated to reflect global competitive pricing pressures and lower revenue expectations for nylon."
The yarn manufacturer, based in Greensboro, has about 1,000 production employees in Yadkinville and more than 250 in Rockingham County.
Another factor in the profit decrease was Unifi reporting a $507,000 tax provision, compared a $2.29 million tax benefit in the second quarter of 2019. The tax provision has been the key bottom-line financial element in recent quarters.
The corporate tax-rate cut that went into effect Jan. 1, 2018, has had a ripple effect for U.S. corporations with significant international sales, including Hanesbrands Inc., Herbalife Ltd., Kontoor Brands and Unifi.
The tax reform included taxes being put on some foreign earnings of U.S.-based companies that had not been taxed before. Companies have spent fiscal years 2018 and 2019 adjusting to the income-tax changes.
The company reported a 1% increase in net sales to $169.5 million, as well as cost of sales being essentially unchanged at $153.8 million. For the first half of fiscal 2020, net sales are at $349.9 million, essentially unchanged from a year ago.
Unifi said its premium value-added yarns, led by recycled yarn Repreve, represented 57% of its revenue in the second quarter, up from 54% in the first quarter.
The sales breakdown of its yarn product mix included a 3.5% decrease in polyester to $82.7 million, a 40.5% increase in sales in Asia to $47.9 million, a 13.9% decrease in sales in Brazil to $20.9 million and a 24.7% decrease in nylon to $17.1 million. Unifi recently split its international revenue reporting.
"The sales volume increase in Asia was largely offset by a decline in average selling prices and by nylon volume declines resulting from customer plant closure announcements and soft demand across all nylon end markets," Unifi said.
"Results were impacted by softer-than-expected U.S. demand in certain categories, along with global market pricing pressures."
Unifi reported $756,000 in revenue from its Parkdale America LLC affiliate.
On June 20, Unifi said the Yadkinville plant will undergo a major equipment transition by adding new yarn-texturing machinery made by a Switzerland technology group. Unifi did not project a net gain of jobs from the new equipment.
“There will be an implementation timetable established based on availability of the equipment and installation timeline,” Caudle said in June. “We would expect first production in late 2020.”
On June 26, the U.S. Commerce Department applied preliminary anti-dumping duties to certain Chinese and Indian polyester textured yarns. Unifi and Nan Ya Plastics Corp. America of Lake City, S.C., filed anti-dumping petitions in October.
Commerce responded to the influx by applying a 32% to 460% preliminary anti-dumping duty on Chinese polyester textured yarns deemed to represent “unfairly subsidized imports.” The polyester textured yarns from India were subject to a 7% to 20.4% preliminary anti-dumping duty.
The anti-dumping fees are collected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
"We ended the second quarter with important news from the U.S. International Trade Commission, as anti-dumping and countervailing duty rates were recently finalized and published, setting the stage for a more balanced U.S. market for polyester textured yarn," Caudle said.
