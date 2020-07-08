The rate of filings for initial unemployment-insurance benefit claims eased Tuesday, the N.C. Division of Employment Security said Wednesday.
There were 14,594 state and federal claims Tuesday, which followed a nine-week high of 29,723 on Sunday and 23,510 on Monday.
Sunday’s claims represented the highest daily totals since the initial filing of federal unemployment-insurance claims began in late April. The daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
Overall, there have been 1.14 million claimants representing 1.84 million claims.
Some people have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
Currently, 28% of the 4.06 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-May have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
According to the Division of Employment Security, 779,408 claimants have received state and/or federal benefits, about 68% of the state’s claimants.
About 4% of claimants, or 45,256, are awaiting a resolution to their state claim; 21%, or 237,271, have been determined not eligible for benefits; and 7%, or 75,431, were rejected for state benefits and are awaiting word on federal benefits.
The agency reported that $5.32 billion had been paid in state and federal benefits between March 15 and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
North Carolina’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund was close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, $1.12 billion has been paid out, 29.2% of its total.
The remaining unemployment-payment breakdown is $2.864 billion from the federal pandemic unemployment compensation package, $1.24 billion in the federal pandemic unemployment assistance package, $92.9 million in pandemic emergency unemployment compensation, and $228,053 in a new federal extended benefits program.
The extended benefits payments are made after a claimant exhausts state and federal pandemic emergency unemployment-compensation benefits.
A person who exhausts extended benefits may be eligible for federal pandemic unemployment assistance if their continued unemployment is attributable to at least one of the COVID-19-related reasons identified by U.S. Labor Department.
About 70.8% of unemployment-insurance payments to North Carolinians are coming from federal sources, mostly the $600 weekly benefit.
What makes that percentage critical for unemployed or furloughed North Carolinians is that federal benefits could expire as early as July 25 unless extended by Congress.
Some small businesses in North Carolina, particularly restaurant owners and hospitality operators, have expressed concern that employees would prefer to draw $600 in weekly federal benefits rather than return to a job that may pay half that.
The $600 figure was passed — barely — in Congress as a national level benefit to get the payments out quickly rather than determine payments by individual states.
The Democratic-controlled U.S. House has passed a bill that would offer a new round of benefits.
Some members of the Trump administration are considering another federal stimulus package, while the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate did not take action on the House package before heading into a two-week recess. Some GOP senators favor a reduced federal benefit, perhaps as much as half.
U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, Republicans who represent North Carolina, have not commented publicly on whether they favor extending the federal benefits.
