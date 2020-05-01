North Carolina has topped the $1 billion mark in paid state and federal unemployment insurance benefits, the N.C. Division of Employment Security said Friday.
Meanwhile, the state is fast approaching having 1 million UI claimants as the second round of federal benefits has been active for a full week.
DES said that as of Friday morning, it had paid out $1.02 billion in state and federal UI benefits: $567.28 million from the federal pandemic unemployment compensation (PUC) package; $392.6 million in state benefits; and $59.11 million in the federal pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) package.
DES reported that 3891,200 claimants have been paid state and/or federal benefits, or 40.6% of all claimants.
With the state’s UI Trust Fund at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt, 10.2% of those funds had been used as of Friday morning.
At 963,403 claims, 19.4% of the 4.97 million North Carolinians listed in the state’s workforce as of mid-March have filed a UI claim.
There were 28,019 claims filed Thursday. The daily peak was 34,706 on March 30, and the second highest was 32,613 on Monday.
The PUC program is designed to cover claimants for the weeks beginning March 29 and ending by July 31. Individuals owed those payments will receive them retroactively. Federal pandemic unemployment assistance, or PUA, provides state benefits and $600 in weekly federal benefits for up to 39 weeks.
The PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and people with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19. It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.
It’s also meant for people who have exhausted all rights to regular compensation under state or federal law with respect to a benefit year that ended on or after July 1, 2019.
People who have already applied for and been denied state UI benefits may need to provide DES additional information to apply for PUA. Those people should sign into their online account and click on the apply for pandemic unemployment assistance link to complete the application process.
If their claim is in pending status, DES is continuing to review their eligibility for state unemployment benefits.
