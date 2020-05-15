More than $1.91 billion in federal and state unemployment insurance benefits has been paid to North Carolinians, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Friday.
The breakdown is: $1.06 billion from the federal pandemic unemployment compensation package; $581.5 million in state benefits, and $265.4 million in the federal pandemic unemployment assistance package.
With the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be felt, 15.1% of that money had been used as of Friday morning.
The division listed 885,519 individuals as having filed a combined 1.17 million state and federal claims.
Some individuals have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
About 17.8% of the 4.97 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-March have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
There were 13,941 new claimants Thursday. The daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
After a Republican supermajority in the General Assembly changed the state’s unemployment law in May 2013, $350 is the maximum amount beneficiaries can receive in jobless benefits, and 12 weeks is the maximum number of weeks they can collect.
There have been Democratic-sponsored bills introduced for the 2020 session that would expand the maximum weekly amount to either $400 to $450 a week, and the maximum number of weeks back to its pre-2013 level of 26.
The U.S. Labor Department said Thursday there was a 34.6% drop-off in N.C. UI claims last week from a revised 85,956 to 56,193. North Carolina had the 12th highest UI claim filings last week after being in the top 10 most weeks since mid-March.
North Carolina’s highest weekly total for UI claims is 172,745 for the week that ended March 28.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported May 8 that the U.S. unemployment rate climbed from 4.4% in March to 14.7% in April. It’s the largest month-over-month increase since the bureau began compiling seasonally adjusted U.S. jobless reports in January 1948.
North Carolina faces its day of reckoning May 22 when its April jobless rate is released. Economists have projected a state jobless rate between 12% and 15%.
By comparison, the state jobless rate reached a 33-year peak of 10.9% in 2010 as the state and national economies began their slow recoveries from the Great Recession. The Triad peak was 11.5% in February 2009.
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, projects the N.C. April jobless rate to be similar to the U.S. rate or slightly higher.
“The next question is whether the April rate is the worst,” Walden said. “If the economy begins to open up, hopefully we’ll see some job creation in May.”
