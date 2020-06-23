Unemployment insurance benefit claims in North Carolina reached a seven-week high of 23,760 on Monday, according to the state Division of Employment Security.
The last time there was a higher daily claims total was 28,019 on April 30. The daily filing peak has been 34,706 on March 30.
There have been 1.08 million individual claims and 1.63 million claims overall.
Some individuals have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
Currently 26.6% of the 4.06 million North Carolinians considered as part of the state’s workforce as of mid-May have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
DES said 735,263 claimants have received state and/or federal benefits, or about 68% of the state’s UI benefit claimants.
Altogether, $4.48 billion has been paid in state and federal UI benefits between March 15 and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund was at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, $1.02 billion has been paid out, representing 26.6% of fund total.
The remaining UI payment breakdown is: $2.42 billion from the federal pandemic unemployment-compensation package; $999.3 million in the federal pandemic unemployment-assistance package; and $42.3 million in pandemic-emergency unemployment compensation.
That means that 73.9% of UI payments to North Carolinians have coming from federal sources, mostly the $600 weekly benefit.
The division said it has determined eligibility status for 95% of claimants, while there are 56,749 state UI claims awaiting a decision.
About 68% of claimants were approved and are receiving benefits. Another 20% have been determined to not be eligible, whether they lacked a sufficient wage history, have not filed a weekly certification or earned excessive wages in a benefit week. About 7% were not approved for state benefits and are awaiting a determination on federal benefits.
Economists and workers’ advocates stress the importance of Congress passing an extended round of benefits before the current round expires in late July.
North Carolina’s unemployment rate has tripled from 4.3% in March to 12.9% in May — a stark reflection of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the state’s economy.
Individuals without jobs and not actively looking for work are not counted as part of the labor force.
