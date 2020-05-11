North Carolina has surpassed 1.1 million individuals filing for state and federal unemployment insurance benefit claims, according to the N.C. Division of Employment Security.
As of Monday morning, 1.11 million North Carolinians have filed state and federal unemployment insurance claims since March 15.
However, the number of applicants dropped below 10,000 on Saturday (7,122 claims) and Sunday (5,822 claims).
The weekend filings represented the smallest daily numbers since the spike in claims began.
There have been 487,654 claimants to receive at least one payment, or 43.8%.
About 22.4% of the 4.97 million North Carolinians listed in the state’s workforce as of mid-March have filed an unemployment claim.
The daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30, and the second highest was 32,613 on May 4.
The second round of federal unemployment benefits that began April 24 spurred the latest surge in applications in North Carolina.
The state reported that, as of Monday morning, it had paid out $1.71 billion in state and federal benefits: $952.1 million from the federal pandemic unemployment-compensation package, known as PUC; $541.1 million in state benefits; and $213.2 million in the federal pandemic unemployment assistance package, dubbed PUA.
With the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt, 14% of that money had been used as of Monday morning.
Economists projected in mid-March that as many as 2.5 million North Carolinians may be at high or moderate risk for a layoff or reductions in wages, tips and work hours, or for furloughs.
After a GOP supermajority in the legislature changed the state’s unemployment law in May 2013, $350 is the maximum weekly amount beneficiaries can receive in jobless benefits, and 12 weeks is the maximum number of weeks they can collect.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday that the U.S. unemployment rate climbed from 4.4% in March to 14.7% in April.
It’s the largest month-over-month increase since the bureau began compiling seasonally adjusted U.S. jobless reports in January 1948.
With the employer payroll enrollment count down by 20.5 million jobs from March to April, the U.S. labor force dropped to its lowest level since February 2011 — essentially wiping out all of the job gains from the past nine years.
Meanwhile, North Carolina faces its day of reckoning May 22 when its April jobless rate is released.
Economists have projected a state jobless rate between 12% and 15%.
That would be higher than the unemployment rate ever got during the Great Recession. The state jobless rate reached a 33-year peak of 10.9% in 2010 as the state and national economies began their slow recoveries from the Great Recession. The Triad peak was 11.5% in February 2009.
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said Friday he projects the N.C. April jobless rate to be similar to the U.S. rate or slightly higher.
“The next question is whether the April rate is the worst,” Walden said. “If the economy begins to open up, hopefully we’ll see some job creation in May.”
The all-time monthly record for the state jobless rate was 27% in 1933 when the state population was at 3.27 million. The rate was at or above 14% for most of 1931 to 1940.
By comparison, a 15% jobless rate today would represent about 745,500 unemployed North Carolinians out of 4.97 million in the labor force.
