The number of unemployment insurance claims decreased Monday for the third consecutive day but remained higher than normal, the N.C. Commerce Department said Tuesday.
There were 17,865 claims Monday, down from 20,203 on Sunday and 22,044 on Saturday. The daily peak to date is 34,706 on March 20.
Since March 16, there have been 305,804 claims filed, with 87.2% of applicants citing the COVID-19 virus as the reason for their job loss, layoff from work, reduced wages or furlough.
There were 3,533 claims for the week that ended March 14, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State, cautioned that he does not believe the recent decline in daily claims will remain a trend.
"I expect a larger wave since self-employed individuals and independent contractors are also now temporarily eligible for UI benefits, previously they were not," Madjd-Sadjadi said.
"In addition, in April a lot of special leave granted by employers will start to run out.
"If the employers cannot quickly access government loans and grants, they will be forced into mass layoffs now that the majority of the economy has been shuttered or at least greatly curtailed due to the governor’s stay at home order."
Overall, it’s been a stunning increase given the peak for an entire month was about 100,000 claims at the heart of the Great Recession.
“It could be the peak was hit, but more elevated claims are to come,” Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said Monday.
The state’s jobless rate for February was 3.6%, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Friday.
Economists are projecting a range of 8% to 12% for the April rate, and that’s likely to be topped in the months to come.
The rate reached a 33-year peak of 10.9% in 2010 as the state and national economies began their slow recoveries from the Great Recession. The Triad peak was 11.5% in February 2009.
Economists forecast that as many as 2.5 million North Carolinians may be at high- or moderate-risk for a layoff or reductions in wages, tips and work hours, or for furloughs.
Of the 10 private-sector and government employment sectors, none is expected to be spared massive job losses, but the cuts will likely most acutely affect the lower-wage leisure, hospitality, manufacturing and retail categories.
