Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law Monday two bipartisan COVID-19 relief package bills.
Most elements of the $1.5 billion relief package became effective with Cooper's signature.
On Saturday, legislators unanimously approved bipartisan House Bill 1043 and Senate Bill 704.
Among the elements in HB1043: a very limited and temporary extension of the state’s Medicaid expansion; a $23 million funding boost to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center; and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will receive $25 million for COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and trends tracking.
Among the elements in SB704: a larger commitment to small business loans; a slightly lower reprieve — from six to five months — for North Carolina drivers to renew their driver’s licenses, vehicle inspections and registrations, and other credentialed permits.
However, the House removed from SB704 a $50 increase in the maximum state weekly unemployment insurance benefit.
The House’s bill would have allowed the state Medicaid program to cover uninsured North Carolinians for COVID-19 testing during the novel coronavirus pandemic, as well as prevention and treatment.
That means a COVID-19 patient covered by the temporary Medicaid would be covered only for treatment of coronavirus-related illnesses. Democratic efforts to remove that stipulation have failed in committee.
The Senate bill covered only testing, not treatment, of COVID-19. That language was the one agreed to in the compromise.
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said the prevention and treatment elements of Medicaid expansion were removed because “we were told that it was not needed in our bill, as it is allowed in the federal criteria.”
“Overall, the package for relief is a strong one and a good first phase, recognizing we will immediately start on the next bill. We will have $2 billion (more) to allocate.
“We also recognize this is a negotiation, and some give and take.”
Republican legislative leaders, foremost Senate leader Phil Berger of Rockingham County, have pointedly declined to expand the state Medicaid program since 2013, even though several studies have shown that between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolina could benefit.
Medicaid already serves 2.14 million North Carolinians, representing about 21% of the state population.
Another $3 million would be provided each to the state’s four medical schools — Wake Forest, UNC Chapel Hill, Duke and East Carolina, along with Central Harnett Hospital — “for the purpose of offsetting expenses incurred for providing patient care in N.C. as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.”
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services gets $20 million for behavioral health and crisis services, part of which will be used to help divert individuals having a behavioral health crisis from a hospital emergency department to a behavioral health center.
The N.C. Healthcare Foundation will receive $50 million — down from $75 million in the House bill — to provide grants to eligible rural hospitals providing care to COVID-19 patients. Another $65 million will go to the foundation to provide grants to critical-access hospitals to help offset their costs for caring for COVID-19 patients. Each hospital will receive at least $350,000.
Small business loans
Legislators chose to go with the Senate’s $125 million funding commitment to a program offering low-interest loans to small businesses in North Carolina. The House had proposed committing up to $75 million, up from an initial $25 million.
House and Senate legislators acknowledged the larger funding commitment won’t be enough to meet all requests.
Golden Leaf said that, as of Tuesday, the program has received 4,146 applications requesting a combined $170.78 million.
Golden Leaf would distribute the state-funded emergency loans, which would be up to $50,000 and require no payments for up to six months with a loan term of up to 66 months. Businesses must have fewer than 100 employees and be based in North Carolina.
Cooper said he supported the initiative, in part because “it can act quickly to get funding to small business owners” as the federal Paycheck Protection Program has dried up for now.
Unemployment changes
The relief package codifies Cooper’s Executive Order 118, issued March 17, that he said would “take down some barriers to unemployment benefits.”
Among the key elements of the order: waiving the one-week waiting period to receive benefits; allowing applicants to file for benefits if they are subject to reduced hours as well as a lay off; removing the requirement that recipients have to look for work during the benefits period.
However, the House turned down the Senate proposal to raise the weekly state unemployment benefit from $350 to $400.
The package allows UI beneficiaries to satisfy one of their three required weekly job searches by attending an unemployment event at a qualified local career center. That change would become effective July 1.
Employers will not be charged additional state UI benefit taxes for employees who lose their jobs related to COVID-19. Employers pay a UI payroll tax based on their number of workers, with the rate rising with the level of job cuts.
Several reprieves
The compromise package in SB704 provides a slightly lower reprieve — from six to five months — for North Carolina drivers to renew their driver’s licenses, vehicle inspections and registrations, and other credentialed permits.
The chambers agreed to the Senate’s language that would make the reprieve retroactive to March 1. Renewal extensions go to anyone whose license, registration or other credential expires before Aug. 1.
Both bills “shall waive any fines, fees and penalties associated with failing to renew an extended credential, and would extend like due date for motor vehicles taxes for extended registrations.”
The relief package compromise allows the N.C. Revenue Department to adopt the same federal tax-filing deadline extension.
On March 21, the U.S. Treasury Department and IRS announced that the federal individual and corporate income-tax filing due date for 2019 was being extended from April 15 to July 15.
The two bills permit the department to adopt the same three-month extension for state individual, corporate and franchise tax filings. The bill also would waive the accrual of interest from April 15 through July 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.