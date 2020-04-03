The number of unemployment insurance claims in North Carolina decreased Thursday to its lowest level since the surge in filings began March 16.
The N.C. Commerce Department reported Friday there were 13,689 claims submitted Thursday.
That's down from 20,710 on Wednesday. It is just the second time in 10 days the daily filings were below 20,000.
The daily peak to date is 34,706 on March 20.
Since March 16, there have been 367,165 claims filed, with 87.3% of applicants citing the COVID-19 virus as the reason for their job loss, layoff from work, reduced wages or furlough.
Thursday's decrease likely was influenced by the difficulty many potential UI applicants are having in getting through to file a claim, whether online at www.des.nc.gov or calling (888) 737-0259.
Those filing claims need to have ready their Social Security number, information about most recent employment and pay, work history for last two years, and bank routing and account numbers for direct deposit.
The state Division of Employment Security said Friday that more than $10 million in UI benefits have been paid for claims related to COVID-19.
The division said it will take on average about 14 days from the time a person files a claim to receiving the first payment.
The weekly unemployment claims report from the U.S. Labor Department, released Thursday, had 170,881 claims in North Carolina for the week that ended March 28, compared with 93,587 for week of March 21 and 3,533 for the week of March 21.
Next steps
Commerce officials acknowledge the number of potential UI benefit applications is higher.
“We’re talking about 1,000 claims per hour,” Lockhart Taylor, assistant secretary for the Division of Employment Security, said Thursday to a legislative working group addressing the pandemic.
“Three weeks ago, we had 3,500 for an entire week.”
Taylor said that while current call center business hours end at 5 p.m., those who are on hold or in queue at that time will be served. The short-term goal is extending call center hours to 8 p.m. on weekdays and offer limited Saturday hours.
The division is hiring 50 new employees, utilizing the help of 100 employees from the state Division of Workforce Solutions Career Centers, and contracting with a third-party call center for an additional workforce of 200.
When the workforce initiatives are in place, the division said it will have about 850 workers dedicated to processing UI benefit claims.
It is adding computer servers to ensure capacity for online filing, doubling printing and mail capacity to ensure timely delivery of documents, and purchasing more than 500 new computers and other equipment so employees in the office and at home can process claims.
“We know the number of claims will continue to increase in coming days," Taylor said. "We understand (the delays) are not acceptable and we hear your frustrations during this time of uncertainty.
“We believe the system is getting better by the day and we will do it faster.”
More waves to come
Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, cautions that he expects “a larger wave since self-employed individuals and independent contractors are also now temporarily eligible for UI benefits, previously they were not.”
“In addition, in April a lot of special leave granted by employers will start to run out.
“If the employers cannot quickly access government loans and grants, they will be forced into mass layoffs now that the majority of the economy has been shuttered or at least greatly curtailed due to the governor’s stay-at-home order,” Madjd-Sadjadi said.
The division is implementing the unemployment insurance benefits of the recently passed federal CARES Act as it receives guidance from the federal government about the $600 payments that would last up to 13 weeks.
The state expects those payments to begin about two weeks after that guidance is provided.
The additional $600 in federal benefits will be for weeks ending April 4 through July 31.
N.C. limited funding
Since N.C. unemployment law was changed in May 2013 by a Republican supermajority in the legislature, $350 is the maximum amount unemployment beneficiaries can receive, and 12 weeks is the maximum number of weeks they can collect.
The state had at the start of the UI claims surge about $3.9 billion in the unemployment insurance trust fund.
North Carolina and Florida have the lowest number of benefit weeks in the country.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, for the fourth quarter of 2019, N.C. workers received an average weekly UI benefit of $277, with an average duration of 8.7 weeks — last in the country.
Less than 10% of jobless workers in N.C. received UI benefits, also last in the country.
Bill Rowe, with the left-leaning N.C. Justice Center, said Thursday that “the benefits that the state’s unemployment insurance program provides workers iare among the stingiest in the United States.”
Because state unemployment benefits are on a sliding scale, the number of weeks can rise up to 20 weeks when the state unemployment rate is 9% or higher — which economists say it is highly likely to be exceeded by either the April or May reports.
However, the sliding scale is only activated twice a year on Jan. 1 and July 1 — both based on the average rate for first three months of a six-month cycle.
That means January through March for the July 1 trigger, and July, August and September for the Jan. 1 trigger.
John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy, said that because the state “will not see the first real spike in the unemployment rate until April, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if maximum duration stays at 12 weeks for the rest of the year” unless state legislators eliminate the three-month requirement.
Pat Ryan, spokesman for Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said Monday that waiving the three-month average “is one of several policy adjustments under discussion.”
