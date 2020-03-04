A satellite campus of UNC School of the Arts, focused on creative entrepreneurship, has debuted within the 500 West Fifth tower in downtown Winston-Salem.
The third-floor office is the home of the Creative CoWorks initiative between UNCSA and Kenan Institute for the Arts.
Creative CoWorks is designed to encourage collaboration between university students and the local community.
The office will offers programmatic facilities, classrooms for UNCSA courses and the institute’s Creative Catalyst Certificate program, and meeting space.
“As a place where professional and student artists can gather, collaborate and workshop ideas, Creative CoWorks will raise the profile of the local creative sector, a population crucial to Winston-Salem’s transition from a tobacco and textile capital into the City of Arts and Innovation,” said Corey Madden, the institute’s executive director.
The building’s ownership has dedicated the third floor to entrepreneurship in education.
That includes a three-year commitment to provide a customized space and other in-kind support to the UNCSA institute, as well as Salem College’s Center for Women in Entrepreneurship and Business, Wake Forest University’s Center for Private Business and for Forsyth Country Day School.
“Creative CoWorks offers our students the opportunity for multi-disciplinary collaboration with other local universities, underscoring UNCSA’s commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship in the arts and beyond,” UNCSA interim chancellor Brian Cole said.
For more information, contact Nadiyah Dorsey Quander at quandern@uncsa.edu or 336-986-9574.
UNCSA and the institute are part of a remarkable comeback for the tower given that the former GMAC Insurance Building was built for one tenant and was vacant for nearly four years until early 2018.
Flow 500 West Fifth LLC spent $6.15 million to buy the property from Slate Winston Holdings Inc. It has since spent more than $10 million on renovating the building back into Class A office space.
Flow Automotive is occupying about 90,000 square feet of space for its workforce of about 140 of its 875 employees in the county.
If Renfro Corp. leases the 10th floor along with the 11th floor, the 18-story tower would be at 90% occupancy for its 310,091 square feet of rentable space, according to Buddy Thomas, Flow’s director of real estate.
Other tower tenants include: Flywheel, a co-networking space provider; Teall Capital Partners; Winston Starts, a nonprofit group that aims to accelerate the growth of startup businesses; a loan-production office for Select Bank; and co-developer Grubb Properties on the second floor.
