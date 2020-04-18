There is a growing sentiment that North Carolina has been short-changed by the federal Paycheck Protection Program to date.
The U.S. Small Business Administration confirmed Thursday that all $349 billion dedicated to the program has been committed since funding became available April 3.
Eligible are companies with up to 500 employees, but can include independent contractors or the self-employed.
Small businesses can apply for low-interest loans for up to 2½ times their average monthly payroll. The loans will be fully or partially forgiven if businesses show that at least 75% of the money was used to retain or rehire employees, and the rest to pay certain expenses, through June 30.
North Carolina is the country's ninth largest state at 10.61 million residents and poised to surpass Georgia.
However, N.C. ranked 16th in terms of loan dollar commitment at just more than $8 billion, and 15th in number of approved loans at 39,250.
Smaller population states ahead of N.C. in loan commitments are Colorado (41,635), Massachusetts (46,937), Michigan (43,438), Minnesota (46,383), Virginia (40,371) and Wisconsin (43,395).
Smaller population states ahead of N.C. in number of approved loan dollars are Massachusetts ($10.36 billion), Michigan ($10.38 billion), Minnesota ($9.01 billion), Virginia ($8.72 billion) and Wisconsin ($8.32 billion).
Ohio, which has 12.6 million residents, received $14.11 billion and had 59,800 loans approved.
"We're been trying to understand the (PPP) process from a data perspective, but also anecdotally, for those who have been unable to get a loan compared with those that were," said Peter Gwaltney, president and chief executive of N.C. Bankers Association.
"We know there was such a crush of demand for these loans."
Outside looking in
Many large banks — such as Bank of America Corp., Truist Financial Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co. — are limiting their PPP loans to existing business customers.
That has left many local small businesses on the outside looking in, particularly if they didn’t have an existing loan relationship with a large bank or their lender was given a minute piece of the loan funding pie.
Democrats and Republicans in Congress appear to be in agreement to provide another $250 billion, but are bogged down on whether to insert into the bill additional funding for hospitals and additional aid to state and local governments.
Until those issues are resolved, the SBA won't accept new applications from potential borrowers and their lenders.
“It is clear that while the Paycheck Protection Program is far from perfect, it will make a difference by helping tens of thousands of small businesses in North Carolina get through this crisis and keep their employees on payroll,” U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis said in a statement.
“I have already heard from North Carolina business owners who are worried about the future of their company and employees now that the program has run out of funding."
There has been criticism from some local small business owners of not getting the help they expected with PPP applications from Winston-Salem and Forsyth County officials, including the renamed Greater Winston-Salem Inc. It formerly operated at Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce.
"We are staying on top of policies like the SBA loan program and the CARES Act, among others, and bringing information to our members in real time as updates occur," Greater Winston-Salem said in a statement.
The group cited information at https://www.winstonsalem.com/covid-19/ "offers a variety of resources, including information on relief funds, 'how-to' guides for program applications, legislative breakdowns from legal experts, and links to federal and state agencies."
"We have recruited volunteer experts in various fields who are ready to provide support for topics, including SBA loans, the CARES Act legislation, accounting and finance, employment law, and more."
Second phase same as first?
Truist, still doing retail business as BB&T and SunTrust, says on its website that "due to enormous interest in the Paycheck Protection Program and the unprecedented volume of applications we’ve received, we’re no longer accepting new PPP applications."
"We will continue to closely monitor potential developments for the PPP program and provide email updates to all who have applied for a loan or registered on our website.
"Given the extraordinary demand for PPP loans, not every qualified applicant will receive a loan under the PPP from Truist," the bank said.
Wells Fargo & Co. initially was topping out at $10 billion in PPP loans, restricted by the $1.93 trillion asset cap restriction from the Federal Reserve. The cap was set in response to the fraudulent customer-account scandal that surfaced in September 2016.
However, on April 8, the Fed agreed to “temporarily and narrowly modify the growth restriction on Wells Fargo so that it can provide additional support to small businesses.”
Wells Fargo has focused PPP lending on small businesses with fewer than 50 employees and nonprofits that serve small businesses. It said it will continue to accept new applications.
"We will continue to prepare applications in our existing pipeline from small- and mid-size businesses and will submit them to the SBA when funds become available," Wells Fargo said.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. said it fielded more than 12,000 applications requesting a combined $2.3 billion. It received approvals for $1.8 billion of those requests before the cap was reached.
"We're still reviewing and processing the rest as if the money had not run out so they can be ready and in line when (if) more funding is approved," Pinnacle spokesman Joe Bass said.
The SBA said Friday that nearly 20% of the $349 billion was processed by lenders with less than $1 billion in assets, and approximately 60% were approved by banks with $10 billion of assets or less.
"No lender accounted for more than 5% ($17.45 billion) of the total dollar amount of the program," the SBA said.
“74% of the loans were for under $150,000, demonstrating the accessibility of this program to even the smallest of small businesses."
Unintended consequences
Gwaltney said he understands borrowers' concerns about the loan to grant process from a liquidity standpoint.
He said some potential borrowers look at the PPP loans as a low-cost line of credit with an interest rate during the eight-week period of between 0.5% and 1%.
"There is a concern among banks and borrowers of potential unintended consequences" with the PPP program, Gwaltney said.
"There's also a concern that some borrowers applied for a loan just because the loan eventually could be forgiven.
"They may mean there are small businesses potentially sitting on the loan funding that could have gone to another small business that critically needs it to stay in business."
Gwaltney has heard from some small businesses, particularly in the hospitality, restaurant and bar sectors, concerned about federal unemployment insurance benefits of up to $600 a week between 13 and 39 weeks.
The first of three federal UI programs began providing funding Wednesday. The second program is scheduled to begin by April 25, while the SBA has not set a start date for the third.
Those federal UI benefits are on top of state UI benefits that max out at $250 per week, but have been averaging in the $265 to $275 range for current recipients.
Gwaltney said some small business owners worry they would receive the PPP loan, but would struggle to bring their employees back — at least during the federal UI period — because many of them would be making more money staying at home than working.
What makes sense
Gwaltney said each member "has approached the PPP in the way that makes the most sense for them."
"Some embraced it, with the vast majority applying (to offer the loans) even though the process was laborious to get through unless you had previous SBA lending experience," Gwaltney said.
"Some lenders fielded requests for up to $7 million (the maximum is $10 million), while some had requests for as little as $7,000."
Gwaltney said he heard from banks and potential borrowers concerns about how the SBA initially required lenders to deposit the loan funds into accounts within five days of approval.
The SBA adjusted the deposit time requirement to 10 days. On Thursday, the SBA said that while it would stick with the 10-day deadline, it would not enforce penalties to give lenders more flexibility.
Several small business restaurant owners told the Winston-Salem Journal that the initial PPP loan deposit standard did not work for them, but sought the funds anyway in hopes the terms would change.
"I just need them to feed it to me and other owners of full-service restaurants when we can actually spend the 75% labor portion on working labor," said Tom Murphy, who operates restaurants in Winston-Salem and other areas in N.C.
"If I am forced to take the loan funds now instead of right before the June 30 deadline, I would be forced to go out and spend over $300,000 hiring a 67 full-time equivalent workforce who would have nothing to do since the governor has us closed.
"I would be totally wasting (that money) in order to get a grant to cover two months' rent and utilities," Murphy said. "I had much rather that money be put to good use paying my 67-member team to reopen the restaurant when the governor allows it to reopen."
Murphy said even considering that the PPP loan converts into a grant only helps so much with his future plans.
"We're all going to have to figure out how to adapt to a radically changed market," Murphy said.
"I am anticipating a lot of people will still be avoiding full-service restaurants even when the governor allows them to reopen out of their continued concern about social distancing until an effective vaccine is developed and in widespread use.
"That is when I need the PPP money to help me meet my payroll and pay my rent while we figure out how to adapt."
