Two U.S. regulators have begun an investigation into whether British American Tobacco PLC has breached international sanctions, the manufacturer said in its 2019 financial report.
The regulators are the U.S. Justice Department and the Office of Foreign Assets Control, a financial intelligence and enforcement agency within the U.S. Treasury.
BAT said the investigation is focused on “suspicions of breach of sanctions.” It didn’t list which countries are involved in the investigation.
“The group is cooperating with the authorities’ investigations,” BAT said. “The potential for fines, penalties or other consequences cannot currently be assessed.
“It is not yet possible to identify the timescale in which these matters might be resolved,” it said.
BAT said in a statement Tuesday that “as the investigations are on-going, it would be inappropriate for us to provide further comment at this time.”
BAT is the world’s largest publicly traded tobacco manufacturer. Reynolds American Inc. is its largest global subsidiary with about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.
The U.S. regulatory investigations follow on an unresolved investigation into bribery accusations that surfaced in 2017.
British regulators have been investigating allegations of bribery and corruption practices by BAT. The Serious Fraud Office said it is looking into “suspicions of corruption in the conduct of business by BAT, its subsidiaries and associated persons.”
In the 2019 report, BAT said it “has liaising with relevant authorities, including the UK’s Serious Fraud Office.”
Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, an Anti-tobacco U.S. advocacy group, has urged U.S. Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission regulators and Congress to conduct their own probes of BAT as it relates to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
The group made similar requests during the regulatory review of BAT buying Reynolds, which served as BAT’s reentry into the U.S. marketplace after 13 years.
“This is a company that has proven it cannot and will not play by the rules,” Matthew Myers, the president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, said in 2017. “Unless and until they are held accountable by governments, shareholders, business partners and the public, the company’s wrongdoing will only continue.”
