The first prominent national employment measurement of the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic proved shockingly large.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday that the U.S. unemployment rate climbed from 4.4% in March to 14.7% in April.
It’s the largest month-over-month increase since the bureau began compiling seasonally adjusted U.S. jobless reports in January 1948.
With the employer payroll enrollment count down by 20.5 million jobs from March to April, the U.S. labor force dropped to its lowest level since February 2011 — essentially wiping out all of the job gains from the past nine years.
Gus Faucher, senior economist with PNC Financial Services Group, said Friday that in just two months, the U.S. unemployment rate “has gone from the lowest rate in 50 years to the highest rate in almost 90 years.”
Meanwhile, North Carolina faces its day of reckoning May 22 when its April jobless rate is released.
Economists have projected a state jobless rate between 12% and 15%.
By comparison, the state jobless rate reached a 33-year peak of 10.9% in 2010 as the state and national economies began their slow recoveries from the Great Recession. The Triad peak was 11.5% in February 2009.
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said Friday he projects the N.C. April jobless rate to be similar to the U.S. rate or slightly higher.
“The next question is whether the April rate is the worst,” Walden said. “If the economy begins to open up, hopefully we’ll see some job creation in May.”
The all-time monthly record for the state jobless rate was 27% in 1933 when the state population was at 3.27 million. The rate was at or above 14% for most of 1931 to 1940.
By comparison, a 15% jobless rate today would represent about 745,500 unemployed North Carolinians out of 4.97 million in the labor force.
“Fear of venturing out and buying is the major impediment to more economic activity and hiring,” Walden said. “I believe that as time moves on, and if there are no spikes in infections, more buying and more employment will eventually happen.”
Every sector affected
The Labor bureau releases two sets of data monthly, one based on a household survey and the other on employer workforce totals.
Nationally, those considered as unemployed in the household survey jumped from 7.2 million to 23.1 million, of which those placed on temporary furloughs accounted for 18.1 million.
Those considered as having lost their job permanently was at 2 million.
In the employer survey, payroll enrollment fell by 20.5 million jobs in April after declining by 870,000 in March.
The month-over-month decline in employment also was the largest in the history of the employment survey.
As expected, the leisure and hospitality industries experienced the biggest hit at 7.7 million jobs, representing a 47% decline from March.
Food services and bars were 5.5 million of those jobs, while arts, entertainment and recreation sectors were 1.3 million, and hotels and accommodations at 839,000.
Also losing at least 1 million jobs nationwide were: education and health services (2.5 million); health care (1.4 million, primarily dentists at 503,000); professional and business services (2.1 million); retail (2.1 million); and manufacturing ($1.3 million). Government (980,000 lost jobs) and Construction (975,000) just missed the cutoff.
Jobless totals even higher
Those data points, however, don’t capture the full picture of the decrease in employment.
Individuals without jobs and not actively looking for work are unaccounted for in the labor force.
The labor force data also does not distinguish how many workers are full time, temporary or part time, or how many jobs individuals are working.
The bureau’s U6 index includes those categories. That rate jumped from 8.4% to 22.8% in April when including an additional 6.6 million not in the workforce. The bureau said those totals include 574,000 “who believed that no jobs were available for them.”
By comparison, the N.C. U6 index rate was 7% on March 31.
“It’s important to keep in mind many newly jobless likely are not looking for work because they know jobs are still being cut,” Walden said.
Nearly 1.1M N.C. claims
Economists projected in mid-March that as many as 2.5 million North Carolinians may be at high- or moderate-risk for a layoff or reductions in wages, tips and work hours, or for furloughs.
As of Friday morning, there have been 1.08 million North Carolinians to have filed state and federal unemployment insurance benefits claims since March 15. There have been 470,677 claimants to have received at least one payment, or 43.4%.
About 21.8% of the 4.97 million North Carolinians listed in the state’s workforce as of mid-March have filed a UI claim.
There were 16,020 claims filed Thursday. The daily peak was 34,706 on March 30, and the second highest was 32,613 on Monday.
The second round of federal UI benefits that began April 24 spurred the latest surge in UI applications in North Carolina.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported that as of Friday morning, it had paid out $1.44 billion in state and federal UI benefits: $808.3 million from the federal pandemic unemployment-compensation package, known as PUC; $486 million in state benefits; and $151 million in the federal pandemic unemployment assistance package, dubbed PUA.
With the state’s UI Trust Fund at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt, 12.6% of that money had been used as of Friday morning.
After a GOP supermajority in the legislature changed the state’s unemployment law in May 2013, $350 is the maximum amount beneficiaries can receive in jobless benefits, and 12 weeks is the maximum number of weeks they can collect.
