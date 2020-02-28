The U.S. House of Representatives passed Friday a bill by a 213-195 vote that would dramatically tighten federal tobacco regulations, including banning all non-tobacco flavorings for tobacco products.
However, the odds of Democratic-sponsored H.R. 2339, titled “Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act” becoming law are slim given the Trump administration’s opposition to much of what the bill would accomplish.
The administration already has signaled its reluctance to go beyond raising the age for buying tobacco products to 21 that President Donald Trump signed into law Dec. 20, and certain Food and Drug Administration restrictions that went into effect in January and February. H.R. 2339 also had contained age-21 language.
The Office of Management and Budget issued a statement Thursday in which it said “this bill contains provisions that are unsupported by the available evidence regarding harm reduction and American tobacco use habits, and another provision that raises constitutional concerns.”
“If presented to the president in its current form, the president’s senior advisers would recommend that he veto the bill.”
Youth use of e-cigarettes surpassed that of traditional cigarettes in 2014, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
A 2019 report in the Journal of American Medical Association disclosed that 27.5% of U.S. high school students had tried an e-cigarette products at least once over a 30-day period. That’s up from 20.8% in 2018 and just 4.5% in 2013.
The bill would tighten the sale and marketing of traditional cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, hookahs and cigars. It would require the FDA to issue a final rule requiring graphic health warnings on cigarette packs and advertising by the court-ordered deadline of March 15.
Additional restrictions would include:
- Generally prohibit the retail online sale of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes;
- Increase the user fees that the FDA collects from manufacturers and importers;
- Direct the FDA to regulate products containing synthetic nicotine (not made or derived from tobacco);
- Exempt certain cigars from premarket review requirements;
- Establish a demonstration grant program to develop strategies for smoking cessation in medically underserved communities; and
- Increases civil penalties for certain violations of restrictions on the sale of tobacco products.
“This legislation is exactly what’s needed to reverse the youth e-cigarette epidemic and end the tobacco industry’s long and lethal history of targeting kids and other vulnerable groups with flavored products,” said Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
“Congressional action is especially needed since the Trump Administration broke its promise to clear the market of flavored e-cigarettes, and instead left thousands of flavored products widely available.”
The Office of Management and Budget said the bill would have “counterproductive efforts to restrict access to products that may provide a less harmful alternative to millions of adults who smoke combustible cigarettes.”
“This includes the bill’s prohibition of menthol e-liquids, which available evidence indicates are used relatively rarely by youth.”
The OMB said enhancing age-verification technology would be more effective rather than “prohibiting (online) sales entirely.”
“The administration is committed to protecting the nation’s youth from the harms of tobacco and has already taken several steps to do so,” citing the age-21 restriction and recent FDA enforcement steps.
On Feb. 6, FDA regulations went into effect that removed all cartridge e-cigarette flavorings outside tobacco and menthol from retail and online outlets.
OMB also cited the recommendation, made Feb. 10, to remove tobacco industry oversight from the FDA, moving it into a separate agency with its own director within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The FDA was handed oversight of the industry by Congress in June 2009 — early in the Obama administration — through the Tobacco Control Act.
“Congress is showing far more interest in playing divisive politics than pragmatically promoting public health,” said David Sweanor, an adjunct law professor at the University of Ottawa and the author of several e-cigarette and health studies.
“The longer the delay in focusing on science and consumer rights, the higher the death and disease toll of cigarette smoking. This public health catastrophe can have a technological intervention that empowers people who smoke to greatly improve their health.
“Politicians should be facilitating that.”
