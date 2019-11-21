Just a month into his job, the new Wells Fargo & Co. chief executive has received a congressional inquiry into the bank’s customer-account practices.
Charles Scharf took over Oct. 21, coming over from Bank of New York Mellon.
On Thursday, Scharf was the recipient of a three-page letter from Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., who sits on the U.S. House’s Finance Services committee.
Porter focused on a recently disclosed development involving the utilization of the bank’s everyday-checking and opportunity-checking accounts from 2013 to 2018.
She requests a response from Scharf by Dec. 1. Wells Fargo said it will respond directly to Porter.
The bank’s policy for both accounts is to charge customers a $10 monthly fee unless they conduct at least 10 transactions each month. An ATM transaction is not considered as an eligible transaction for meeting the monthly criteria.
“For years, and despite the bank’s knowledge of widespread confusion among its customers, those customers were not informed of the exclusion of these (ATM) transactions in the bank’s calculations,” Porter wrote.
As a result, Porter alleged that the bank “deceptively collected an estimated hundreds of millions of dollars in service fees” on the two products.
The bank said in its third-quarter 2019 earnings report, filed Nov. 1, that it is “reviewing certain past disclosures to customers regarding the minimum qualifying debit-card usage required for customers to receive a waiver of monthly service fees on certain consumer deposit accounts.”
“Based on the possibility of confusion by some customers regarding the transactions that counted toward the waiver, we expect to refund certain monthly service and related fees to affected customers.”
The bank said that separately from those accounts, it “expects to refund certain monthly service fees that were charged in the past on certain consumer deposit accounts prior to an initial deposit being made by the customer. Under the company’s current processes, which have been in place for several years, we would no longer assess a monthly service fee on such accounts prior to an initial deposit by the customer.”
Request for details
The bank did not say Thursday how much it expects to pay in refunds, and when and how affected customers would be refunded.
Wells Fargo said it “will continue to assess any customer harm and provide remediation as appropriate. This effort to identify other instances in which customers may have experienced harm is on-going, and it is possible that we may identify other areas of potential concern.”
“Today, about 90% of our customers pay no monthly service fee on their checking account because they meet one of the conditions to qualify for the fee to be waived on a monthly basis,” the bank said.
Porter asked Scharf to include refund details in his response, and requested that affected customers be refunded “in advance of the impending holiday season, when many will be particularly in need.”
“Returning funds the bank collected in violation of its own stated policies tops the list of available opportunities to do the right thing, particularly given the bank’s belief that this matter is serious enough to disclose to investors in its quarterly report,” Porter wrote.
“Please note my strongly held belief as a consumer-protection attorney that it would be entirely inappropriate to require that these consumers, who did nothing to incur these deceptively assessed fees, take any action to now be made whole again.”
No end in sight?
On Oct. 16, Wells Fargo executives told analysts that the retail sales-practices scandal that has overshadowed the bank since September 2016 did not appear to have a short-term ending in sight related to quarterly accruals.
On Sept. 1, 2017, Wells Fargo confirmed that at least 3.53 million checking and credit-card accounts were affected by the scandal.
Wells Fargo increased during the third quarter of 2019 — for at least the fourth time — the amount of money it needs to set aside for a potential accruals shortfall related to potential losses from legal actions. It set aside a $1.6 billion funding accrual in the third quarter following an $800 million accrual in the second quarter.
The bank reported in July that the high end of its latest shortfall estimate was $3.9 billion as of June 30. The current amount is nearly double the $2.2 billion projected as of Sept. 30, 2018.
Along with the U.S. Justice Department, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Consumer Bureau of Financial Protection, U.S. Labor Department, various state attorneys general and Congress have investigated the bank’s overall sales practices.
Wells Fargo has agreed to pay more than $4 billion to date to settle various regulatory disputes since the fall of 2016.
The biggest shadow hanging over Wells Fargo is the Fed’s order, issued Feb. 3, 2018, that does not allow the bank to increase its total assets beyond the $1.93 trillion it had on Dec. 31, 2017.
“Before Wells Fargo can in good faith begin any new initiatives or public relations campaigns related to its image restoration, it must take concrete action to address and resolve its many past mistakes,” Porter wrote.
