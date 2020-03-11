The chief executive of Wells Fargo & Co. was grilled for nearly four hours Tuesday over the bank’s response — or lack thereof — to regulatory orders addressing its fraudulent customer-account scandal.
The meeting of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee in Washington focused on Charlie Scharf and the steps he has taken since becoming the bank’s fourth chief executive on Oct. 21. The fake-account scandal publicly surfaced in September 2016.
Scharf said in prepared remarks that while he brought in new executives to bring a “fresh approach” to resolving the lingering scandal issues, he acknowledged again that “we have not yet done what is necessary to address our shortcomings.”
Scharf stressed that it likely will take until at least 2021 for Wells Fargo to comply with all the stipulations in the federal government’s five regulatory orders.
“I recognize that we must act with great urgency with respect to our consent order compliance,” Scharf said. “Though many have asked for precise timelines around resolution of these matters, I cannot provide that today.”
U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., the chairwoman of and Finance Services Committee, reiterated on Tuesday her willingness to pursue legislation, initially titled the Megabank Accountability and Consequence Act, that could lead to the breaking up of Wells Fargo from its $1.9 trillion asset size.
The proposed bill would “compel regulators to take more severe action against Wells Fargo, including removing negligent directors and either reducing Wells Fargo’s size and/or activities, or to wind down the bank in an orderly fashion.”
There are another eight proposed bills either dealing with Wells Fargo specifically or enhancing regulatory oversight of large bank deals and the accountability of bank executive for fraudulent or criminal activities.
“I have no preconceived notions about what size our company should be, though I firmly believe we must be able to manage all of it,” Scharf said. “I can tell you that I am taking a fresh look at how we operate and what additional changes we need to make.
“Ultimately, our regulators and other stakeholders will decide when our work is done to their satisfaction,” he said. “The work is on us at this point. Our future success depends on us getting it done right.”
Committee report findings
Scharf spoke after separate Democratic and Republican committee reports were released last week in regard to Wells Fargo’s cooperation with the regulatory orders.
The summation of the committee’s main 113-page report is that the bank has failed to fully comply with those orders. The report was based partly on internal Wells Fargo memos and email exchanges.
The biggest shadow still hanging over Wells Fargo is the Federal Reserve’s order, issued Feb. 3, 2018, that prohibits the bank from increasing its total assets beyond the $1.93 trillion it had on Dec. 31, 2017.
On Sunday, Betsy Duke, the chairwoman of Wells Fargo’s board of directors and director James Quigley resigned. They testified before the committee Wednesday.
Waters told those former board members Wednesday that “while Ms. Duke and Mr. Quigley said they resigned to ‘avoid distraction,” let me be clear that this is not a distraction — we are examining misconduct and dereliction of duty.”
“I believe wholeheartedly,” Duke told the committee, “that we both spent the time, used our judgment, did the inquiries, and did our jobs as thoroughly and completely as we possibly could.”
She stressed that the response to the five regulatory orders “are the responsibility of management.”
Quigley said, “I know what I’ve done as a board member of Wells Fargo, and I am comfortable with that work, and the way that I perform that role.”
”Simply said,” Scharf told the panel, “we had a flawed business model in how the company was managed. Our structure was problematic, and the company’s leadership failed its stakeholders.
“Our culture was broken, and we did not have the appropriate controls in place across the company,” Scharf said.
Political tussle
As could be expected, the hearing at times devolved into a political scuffle over which groups, besides bank executives, should be held responsible for the scandal persisting from 2009 to 2016, and the lax enforcement of the regulatory orders the past three years.
Some committee members expressed concern that Wells Fargo has felt entitled to a resetting of deadlines for adhering to the regulatory orders with each change of chief executive and/or board chair.
U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, repeated his frustration that none of the former Wells Fargo executives responsible for the scandal, including retired chairman and chief executive John Stumpf, are facing criminal charges. He extended his concerns to the banking industry as a whole.
Green said that while some groups believe nationwide banks, such as Wells Fargo, are too big to fail, “their executives are not too big to jail.”
On Jan. 23, federal banking regulators ordered a $17.5 million fine against Stumpf for his role in the scandal. Stumpf agreed to a prohibition order, which includes a lifetime ban from the banking industry.
Waters cautioned Scharf in her opening statement that “each time a Wells Fargo CEO has testified before this committee that he has resigned soon thereafter.”
“Mr. Scharf, you have taken on a massive challenge. While I wish you luck, it is clear to this committee that the bank you inherited is essentially a lawless organization that has caused widespread harm to millions of consumers throughout the nation,” Waters said.
“I am very concerned that the bank’s pattern of harming its consumers appears to persist,” she said. “You must not only rebuild this institution, you must also rebuild America’s trust in it.”
GOP viewpoint
U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., the lead Republican on the committee, cited his party’s report in which they determined the Wells Fargo scandal festered not because it was too big but because it was “grossly mismanaged.”
“Those are the issues that are unique to Wells Fargo,” McHenry said.
However, the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced Monday that it was suing Fifth Third Bancorp for bank employees opening fake accounts for customers in order to meet aggressive sales targets — as was the case for Wells Fargo —from 2008 to 2016.
McHenry said that “the system” has worked regarding Wells Fargo with previous chief executives being removed and Duke and Quigley resigning amid pressure from Waters and “the markets.”
McHenry suggested the committee’s time would be better spent dealing with “investor fears over the spread of coronavirus (that) have widespread consequences for the financial-services industry, the economy and the markets.”
McHenry said the committee, Wells Fargo’s shareholders and federal regulators will hold Scharf and the bank accountable for the plan to resolve the scandal.
