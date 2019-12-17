An effort to restore two expired IFB Solutions Inc. federal optical contracts cleared the U.S. House on Monday.
If the bipartisan bill passes the U.S. Senate and is signed into law by President Donald Trump, it is possible that close to 90 of the 137 IFB employees affected by the ending of the contracts could have their jobs restored.
Of the overall jobs, 76 were held by IFB employees who are blind and 15 by veterans.
U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-5th, co-sponsored in November H.R. 4920 to reinstate two of the three IFB optical contracts with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Foxx could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday on the bill. U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-6th, also supported introduction of H.R. 4920.
H.R. 4920 passed unanimously in the House Veterans Affairs Committee on Dec. 5 and cleared the House on voice vote Monday.
For decades, IFB’s VA contracts have come through the act known as AbilityOne, passed by Congress in the 1930s, that gives federal government preference to companies that employ the blind or severely disabled.
IFB has been providing prescription eyewear to the VA since the late 1990s. The Winston-Salem company is the largest employer of the blind in the United States with about 1,000 employees overall and 556 locally.
However, Congress also passed in 2006 the Veterans Benefits Act. Known as Veterans First legislation, the act is one of the ways Congress recognizes and repays disabled veterans for their military service.
According to IFB, Congress did not specify an exemption for AbilityOne in the Veteran Benefits Act, "creating the opportunity for conflict."
PDS Solutions, operated by a disabled veteran, has provided visual products to the VA since 1998.
PDS’s legal claim has been that businesses owned by disabled veterans should have priority over those from AbilityOne, based on a recent U.S. Supreme Court interpretation of the Veterans Benefits Act.
The VA said in an August statement that “per the federal laws set by Congress, the VA limits competition for contracts to service-disabled, veteran-owned small businesses in certain circumstances. This is one of those circumstances."
This concept was recently affirmed by the Supreme Court in a ruling that Congress also supported in an amicus brief.”
In September, a federal judge denied a stay request that would have allowed IFB to keep one of its three optical contracts, leaving 47 workers without jobs.
The other contracts expired Sept. 13 and Sept. 30, affecting an additional 90 employees. IFB has maintained a small crew of employees in its optical lab.
“The VA contract terminations were a devastating blow to our organization and employee community," said Dan Kelly, IFB's executive vice president of strategy and programs and who is blind.
"While some of our optical employees found work in other areas of our organization, many did not and face difficult challenges in securing other jobs."
A brief description says H.R. 4920 would “reform laws for contracts with the Department of Veterans Affairs so that Ability One contracts held prior to 2006 continue to be eligible for renewal."
Two IFB contracts with the VA predate the 2006 legislation and would be grandfathered back into existence.
Foxx said in a statement in November that “our free, prosperous nation enables opportunities for people of all abilities to work, and Congress has demonstrated its intent in past legislation to support such opportunities through the Ability One program."
“Recently, it has become clear that those laws are in serious need of clarification.”
Walker said in a statement Tuesday that the bill would "keep North Carolinians employed, restore VA contracts for IFB Solutions and National Industries for the Blind, and protect jobs for people who are blind and veterans employed by AbilityOne agencies."
"This summer, we saw firsthand at Industries of the Blind Greensboro just how valuable these partnerships are. We are grateful that they will continue."
Kelly said IFB doesn't believe "it was ever the intention of Congress or of the courts to keep people who are blind or visually impaired from finding jobs."
“There is enough business with the VA for both groups which is what this new legislation is designed to address."
Kelly has stressed during the legal and regulatory challenge that the issue is bigger than just IFB's workforce.
“With this legislation, we can ensure that thousands of people who are blind or have other significant disabilities keep their jobs and continue their path to independence," Kelly said.
The optical work for the VA means $15.4 million in annual revenue for the nonprofit group, formerly known as Winston-Salem Industries for the Blind Inc. That represents nearly 20% of IFB’s total revenue.
“We believe over time we will be able to generate other revenue sources from new vendors, mining more the ones we have now and creating new opportunities, like the retail store,” said David Horton, IFB’s president and chief executive.
IFB is petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to review the federal appeals court ruling from October 2018.
“The Supreme Court, as its discretion, will let us know ... whether they will hear our case or not — but certainly we hope to hear late December or January,” Kelly said.
If it does, it likely could take the court 18 to 24 months for a decision.
