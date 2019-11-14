The U.S. Commerce Department announced Thursday it has confirmed a unit of Unifi Inc. has been affected adversely by the dumping of polyester textured yarns from China and India into the U.S. marketplace.
The International Trade Commission is expected to determine by Dec. 30 how much Unifi would receive, if any, in anti-dumping payments. Anti-dumping fees are collected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The yarn manufacturer, based in Greensboro, has about 1,000 production employees in Yadkinville and more than 250 in Rockingham County.
Unifi could not be immediately reached for comment on the Commerce ruling.
“These announcements are critical steps in advancing our efforts to better compete against the subsidized imported yarns that have flooded our market in recent years,” Thomas Caudle, Unifi’s president and chief operating officer, said in May.
Unifi Manufacturing Inc. and Nan Ya Plastics Corp. America of Lake City, S.C., filed their anti-dumping petition in October 2018.
The U.S. anti-dumping law imposes special tariffs to counteract imports that are sold in the U.S. at less than “normal value.” The countervailing law imposes special tariffs to counteract imports that are sold in the U.S. with the benefit of foreign government subsidies.
The U.S. government must determine not only that dumping and/or subsidies are occurring, but also that there is material injury or threat to manufacturers because of the dumped and/or subsidized imports.
Importers are liable for any potential duties imposed and may face requirements that could increase prices and/or decrease supply of polyester textured yarn.
In 2018, imports of polyester textured yarn from China and India were valued at an estimated $45.5 million and $21.6 million, respectively.
Unifi and Nan Ya have alleged the following dumping margins: China at 67.93%; and India at 40.50%.
On Thursday, Commerce said exporters from the two countries have dumped yarn in the U.S. at margins ranging from 76.07% to 77.15% (China) and 17.62% to 47.51% (India).
Commerce also determined that exporters from China and India received countervailable subsidies at rates ranging from 32.18% to 473.09% (China) and 4.29% to 21.83% (India).
