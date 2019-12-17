Two Novant Health Inc. hospitals in the Triad have been included among the nation’s highest performing for 2019, nonprofit-organization Leapfrog said Tuesday.
Leapfrog, founded by larger employers and private health care purchasers, has been providing hospital safety scores since 2012.
The organization listed Medical Park Hospital in Winston-Salem as one of just 37 Top General hospitals in the country.
The group also ranked Thomasville Medical Center as one of 55 Top Teaching hospitals.
Hospitals considered for the Top General and Top Teaching awards must rank in the top 10% of more than 2,600 hospitals for their overall value score — a weighted, composite score of the most important national patient safety, quality and resource use standards, as assessed by Leapfrog.
Leapfrog said its top-hospital rankings recognize those “that have better systems in place to prevent medication errors, (produce) higher quality on maternity care and lower infection rates, among other laudable qualities.”
In order to qualify for consideration as a national top hospital, they must have received an A rating in the fall 2019 safety review.
“It takes leadership, teamwork and absolute dedication to patients to achieve this award,” Leah Binder, Leapfrog’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.
Leslie Barrett, president and chief operating officer at Medical Park, said the recognition “is a reflection of our team members’ and physicians unwavering commitment to safety, quality and patient satisfaction.”
Jon Applebaum, president and chief operating officer at Thomasville Medical Center, said the Top Teaching award “only confirms our commitment to equip the next generation of medical providers to care for our communities.”
Also listed as a Top General hospitals from North Carolina were Novant’s Brunswick and Matthews medical centers, while Rex Hospital in Raleigh was the only other N.C. hospital to be ranked as a Top Teaching hospital.
Leapfrog discloses grades twice a year. In the fall report, Forsyth Medical Center retained an A grade after being a B for both reports in 2017 and 2018.
Meanwhile, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center stayed at C for the fifth consecutive report. High Point Medical Center, which Wake Forest Baptist acquired in September 2018, has gone from an A to a B to an A in the past three reports.
Wake Forest Baptist officials have said they prefer to be compared primarily with other academic medical centers. Duke University Hospital received an A for the 14th time in the last 15 reports, while UNC Hospitals was ranked A for the seventh consecutive period.
Medical Park Hospital was graded at A for the eighth consecutive report.
Altogether, there were 10 Triad and Northwest N.C. hospitals with an A grade, four with a B and three with a C.
Researchers use publicly available data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog hospital survey, and secondary data sources to produce a composite score.
Leapfrog reviews 28 measures of patient safety, including such areas as error prevention, infections and medication mix-ups.
The grade includes five measures of patient-reported experience with the hospital, as well as two of the most common infections — C. diff and MRSA.
Leapfrog researchers said they have determined that when compared with an A hospital, patients at a B hospital on average face a 35% greater risk of avoidable death, as well as an 88% greater risk at a C hospital and a 92% greater risk at a D and F hospital.
Nationally, 33% of surveyed hospitals received an A grade, while 24% received a B, 34% a C, 8% a D and 1% an F.
