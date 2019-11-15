Two former executives with Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s Chinese subsidiary were charged Thursday by the U.S Justice Department with violating the federal anti-bribery and the internal control provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
Justice did not name Herbalife as the employer of the two former executives, but identified it “as a publicly traded international multi-level marketing company headquartered in Los Angeles.”
The company has more than 750 employees at its Winston-Salem manufacturing plant. Herbalife could not be immediately reached for comment on the charges to the former Chinese executives.
Yanliang Li, also known as Jerry Li, 51, was former head and managing director of the Chinese subsidiary. He is charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the act, one count of perjury, and one count of destruction of records in federal investigations.
Hongwei Yang, also known as “Mary Yang,” 51, was former head of the external affairs department. She was charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the act. Both are Chinese citizens.
“Li and Yang allegedly led a brazen, decade-long corruption scheme, bribing foreign Chinese officials and then covering it up by (Li) providing false sworn testimony to the SEC and wiping clean computer files,” Brian Benczkowski., an assistant attorney general of Justice’s criminal division, said in a statement.
According to the indictment, from 2007 through February 2017, Li, Yang and others agreed to pay and paid bribes to Chinese officials for the purpose of obtaining and retaining licenses for Herbalife to operate as a direct-selling enterprise in provinces throughout China.
The conspirators are alleged to have paid bribes “to corruptly influence Chinese governmental investigations into Herbalife’s compliance with Chinese laws and to corruptly influence Chinese state-owned and state-controlled media for the purpose of suppressing negative media reports about the company.”
Justice officials said the former executives and others allegedly obtained reimbursement for the bribes they paid to Chinese officials by submitting false and fraudulent expense claims designed to conceal the true nature of the expenditures at issue, thereby circumventing Herbalife’s internal accounting controls
“This case signifies this office’s commitment to ensuring that companies operating in the U.S. do not gain an unfair advantage through corruption and illegal bribes of foreign officials,” said U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman of the Southern District of New York.
On Sept. 27, the SEC fined Herbalife $20 million to settle charges about its Chinese business model. Herbalife warned in an Aug. 1 regulatory filing of the potential for the $20 million civil penalty, an increase from the $8 million it projected in May.
In June 2016, Herbalife agreed to pay $200 million to settle a Federal Trade Commission investigation into what the agency termed as “unfair and deceptive practices.”
The SEC and Justice investigations focused primarily on Herbalife’s China business activities and “the adequacy of and compliance with the company’s internal controls.”
The SEC order includes claims that Herbalife “made false and misleading statements about its China business model in numerous U.S. regulatory filings” between fiscal years 2012 and 2018.
“Herbalife told investors that while direct selling is permitted in China, multi-level marketing is not and that, as a result, Herbalife’s business model in China differed from that used in other countries,” the SEC said.
“Herbalife’s representations were untrue because it employed a very similar compensation model in China to the one it employed in every other country.”
Marc Berger, director of the SEC’s New York regional office, said the false and misleading quarterly and annual financial statements “deprived investors of valuable information necessary to evaluate risk and make informed investment decisions.”
During the first quarter, the Chinese government conducted a 100-day review of Herbalife’s health products as part of an overall review of potentially misleading claims. Herbalife said the review period ended April 18 and meetings resumed in early May.
Michael Johnson, Herbalife’s chairman and chief executive, told analysts during an Aug. 1 conference call that the company is working on a plan that allows Chinese consumers to buy products directly from the company, including adding a second retail vendor and ramping up online sales in the fourth quarter.
