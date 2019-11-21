Dramatically lowering nicotine levels in traditional cigarettes appears to no longer be a priority of the Trump administration.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services disclosed the policy reversal in a regulatory filing Wednesday.
The decision comes amid advocate and analyst speculation that the current Food and Drug Administration commissioner nominee, Dr. Stephen Hahn, does not favor heightened federal tobacco regulations.
In July, the FDA said it would review the public-health benefits of making cigarettes with very low levels of nicotine available to smokers.
That included studying two modified-risk tobacco product applications from 22nd Century Group Inc., which has its production plant and most of its workers in Mocksville.
A modified-risk tobacco product application seeks authorization to advertise products as reduced harm or reduced risk compared to cigarettes.
Anti-smoking advocates have expressed concern that reducing nicotine levels too much could lead smokers to consume more cigarettes to get the same amount of nicotine, thereby increasing their exposure to carcinogens from the burning of the tobacco leaves.
"We have long thought FDA was unlikely to issue a proposed rule to cap the amount of allowable nicotine in combustible cigarettes this year," said Stefanie Miller, an analyst with Sandhill Strategy.
"Removing it from the fall 2019 Unified Agenda signals to us that the nicotine cap rule is unlikely to move until after next year’s election."
FDA spokesman Michael Felberbaum said the Unified Agenda reflects the agency's "most immediate priorities."
"That does not mean the agency does not consider them (nicotine levels in combustible cigarettes) a priority or will not continue to work on their development. FDA is focused on implementing a science-based, comprehensive approach to tobacco and nicotine regulation.
"As part of this effort, FDA continues to gather evidence and data on an on-going basis regarding all tobacco products."
Miller said that if the FDA does releases the notice for its nicotine cap rule, "we think that will start a two- to three-year clock before they announce the final regulation."
"Once that happens, we expect the real fun to begin, as tobacco companies are highly likely to sue FDA immediately following the release of the final rule."
Backing away?
The DHHS decision had anti-tobacco advocates further questioning the Trump administration's tobacco-control policies, particularly as it appears to be back away from President Trump's pledge in September to support banning most flavored tobacco products.
"If the FDA abandons its plan to limit nicotine levels in cigarettes, it will miss an unprecedented opportunity to improve health and save lives in our country," said Matthew Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.
"The cost of inaction can literally be measured in lives as the FDA has estimated that this plan would prevent more than 33 million young people from becoming regular smokers and save more than 8 million lives by the end of this century."
Gregory Conley, president of American Vaping Association, said the Trump administration making low-nicotine traditional cigarettes a lower priority should not be surprising.
"Moving towards very-low-nicotine cigarettes clearly would require a wide range of acceptable smoke-free alternatives to be on the market," Conley said.
"With the FDA regulatory system being so broken, that is not guaranteed to be the case 18 months from now.
"Additionally, FDA may be worried about data showing that many adult smokers, particularly African Americans, believe very-low-nicotine cigarettes are less dangerous than regular cigarettes," Conley said.
Gottlieb role
Trump's election was considered by advocates on both sides of the issue to have been a boon for tobacco manufacturers given the president's stance toward reducing, rather than adding to, federal regulations.
However, Trump's FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb was known foremost nationally for how aggressively he tried to reduce youth exposure to traditional and electronic cigarettes by calling it an epidemic.
Gottlieb's recommendations in November 2018 for resolving the epidemic included removing most e-cig flavors, banning menthol traditional cigarettes and drastically reducing nicotine levels in tobacco products.
As the FDA moved slowly toward putting that goal into action, Gottlieb unexpectedly announced his resignation in March, effective in April.
Gottlieb denied to several media outlets that Trump administration officials had prodded him to step down, or that there were any policy disputes.
However, he acknowledged he could not predict the fate of his initiatives.
Interim FDA commissioners have not moved forward with Gottlieb's agenda.
22nd Century claims
22nd Century filed FDA applications in December 2018 for its “Brand A” product, which has been the subject of more than 50 global studies. Some of those studies have been funded all or in part by the FDA and National Institutes of Health.
The products initially would go by the brand VLNTM King and VLNTM Menthol King. The FDA has authority over product names.
22nd Century claims its cigarette brands with very low nicotine levels have shown in studies to: lower exposure to toxins across time; contribute to smokers consuming fewer cigarettes per day; greater reduction in nicotine dependence; and more days in which participants had cigarette-free days.
22nd Century also filed in December 2018 a premarket tobacco application for the Brand A product. The premarket standard requires the FDA to consider products’ risks and benefits to the population as a whole, including users and non-users.
“Together, these important applications seek the FDA’s authorization to commercialize the company’s VLNTM cigarettes and to advertise that the VLNTM cigarettes contain 95% less nicotine as compared to the 100 leading cigarette brands in the United States,” the company said in December.
22nd Century bases the claim of 95% less nicotine on its VLNTM products containing just 0.5 milligrams of nicotine per gram of tobacco, compared to an average of 20 milligrams, or 0.71 ounces, for many of the top-selling traditional cigarette brands.
British American Tobacco Plc, the parent company of Reynolds American Inc., has stated its opposition — and staked its reputation — on calling enhanced FDA oversight of tobacco products “not justified or workable.”
The global manufacturer strongly voiced its opinion in a March analyst presentation, saying it “believes the FDA does not have the (congressional) authority to ban a category of product (in traditional markets) ... or reduce nicotine (levels) in tobacco products to zero.”
