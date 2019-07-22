Marc Schaefer, the top executive for Truliant Federal Credit Union for nearly a quarter century, announced plans Monday to retire as chief executive at the end of the year.
Schaefer will be succeeded by Todd Hall, who was promoted to Truliant's president in January 2018. Hall has been with the credit union since August 2012.
When Schaefer joined Truliant as its chief executive and president in 1995, the credit union had $400 million in assets and 110,000 members.
Currently, Truliant has $2.57 billion in assets, more than 240,000 members and 33 branches in three states — making it state’s second largest federal credit union. Truliant has created a significant presence in the Charlotte market with 14 branches in the metro area.
“We are fortunate that the credit union message resonated with so many consumers through this period of great change," Schaefer said in a statement.
"Truliant has achieved notable milestones, built an amazing workplace culture and grown our position in the broader market, all while keeping our mission to improve lives at the forefront of our journey."
Hall called Schaefer “an outstanding leader."
"We applaud Marc’s vision, his imprint on advocacy, culture, community and growth, as well as his work as a champion for credit unions worldwide.”
Cathy Pace, chief executive of Allegacy Federal Credit Union, has been head of the competing Winston-Salem financial institution since 2013. She succeeded Ike Keener, who has led Allegacy for 16 years.
"Marc has been a true advocate for the credit union industry throughout his career," Pace said.
"As a fellow credit union CEO, I appreciate his efforts to grow the movement locally and nationally as we all work to increase consumer awareness surrounding credit unions and our unique opportunities and benefits."
Perhaps the best-known examples of Schaefer's advocacy have been his efforts lobbying Congress to allow for federal credit unions to expand their membership beyond mostly one corporate client.
Previously, credit unions were limited by the 1934 Federal Credit Union Act, which specified that its members must have a “common bond” related to occupation, association or residence in a geographic area.
However, only one common bond could be applied by a credit union until the legislation was passed.
House Resolution 1151, signed by President Bill Clinton in August 1998, enabled North Carolina to become a prominent player among federal credit unions, particularly with State Employees, Allegacy and Truliant.
Schaefer was on the executive committee of the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions and a member of the National Credit Roundtable,
Although the number of North Carolina-based credit unions has declined from 193 in 1998 to 72 as of March 31, total assets are up nearly fivefold, from $11.2 billion to $55.5 billion, and membership more than doubled from 2.04 million to 4.19 million.
Truliant has grown to more than 1,200 member companies. Also eligible for membership are residents of 24 N.C. counties, including Alamance, Alleghany, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Wilkes and Yadkin.
“Marc's positive influence has helped shape not only Truliant but the greater credit union movement,” said Jimmy Flythe Jr., Truliant's chairman.
“Truliant is grounded in the conviction that we always do what is best for our members. Marc has been the torchbearer."