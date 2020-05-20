Truist Financial Corp. is doubling its philanthropic financial support in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in its 17-state network.
The Charlotte-based bank launched its Truist Cares initiative on March 17 with a $25 million pledge toward basic needs, medical supplies and financial hardship.
The second round of $25 million will go toward underserved community segments, providing resources for small businesses and essential technology services in rural areas with limited access.
“Since announcing the Truist Cares initiative, we have quickly mobilized with our partners to meet critical needs in our communities with a focus on supporting youth, seniors, small businesses, connectivity and the workforce, including vulnerable, hourly workers,” Kelly King, Truist's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
“This additional phase of funding will have a special emphasis on serving the communities who may feel forgotten.
"It’s not just about surviving the crisis; it’s about rebuilding our communities with an even stronger foundation to help our country’s on-going recovery.”
The breakdown for the second round of $25 million consists of:
* $9 million to engage leading industry partners to bring technology services and devices to underserved communities.
* $10 million to aid small businesses and community development financial institutions through access to capital and technical support.
* $6 million to nonprofit organizations where Truist employees live and work.
The funding will be allocated to reinforce volunteer-led efforts by employees similar to legacy BB&T's Lighthouse project.
An additional $1.5 million will go to the Community Education Alliance, which will work with Empowering Communities Corp. to increase connectivity in more than 2,100 underserved households in East Spencer, N.C., Broward County, Fla., and the Belmont neighborhood in Philadelphia.
In partnership with Dell Technologies and Hotwire Communications, these efforts will provide Chromebook laptops and enable private LTE networks over mobile hotspot wireless devices for home internet connectivity.
“Technology is critical in our everyday lives, and COVID-19 has highlighted a resource gap in many communities and vulnerable groups,” said Dontá Wilson, Truist's chief digital and client experience officer.
"Through the power of our localized partnerships, we can reach those who have not received support yet in our Truist footprint and provide them with the technological infrastructure needed to recover and thrive again.”
The small business funding commitment is geared toward providing grants and technical assistance to small businesses, particularly those with fewer than 10 employees and businesses that are owned by women and minorities.
Learn more about how Truist is helping to support its teammates, clients and communities at the Truist Coronavirus Response site.
The $50 million philanthropic campaign is a companion initiative to Truist's charitable foundation, which debuted March 2.
The foundation said it will have four main priorities:
* Leadership development of nonprofit and community-based leaders;
* Economic mobility to assist in breaking the cycle of poverty and creating a growth economy in communities;
* Helping in developing healthy, resilient communities; and
* Enhancing and transforming education in underserved communities.
Several reports have demonstrated challenges to economic mobility in many areas of Truist’s markets, including Charlotte and Winston-Salem.
Nonprofits can apply for grants from the foundation at www.lisc.org/truist.
