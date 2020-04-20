The first full quarter of revenue from a merged BB&T and SunTrust enabled Truist Financial Corp. to post Monday a 31.6% increase in first-quarter net income to $986 million.
However, the financial impact of the coronavirus during the final 20 days of the quarter led Truist to record an $893 million loan-loss provision, compared with $155 million a year ago.
The provision is a short-term measuring stick for how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank's profitability.
"While asset quality remained strong at quarter-end, we know credit costs will increase and we provided $893 million in reserves to address expected future losses," Kelly King, Truist's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement.
By comparison last week, Wells Fargo & Co set aside $3.83 billion in its loan-loss provision, while Bank of America Corp. did $4.76 billion.
Truist's diluted earnings were 73 cents a share, down from 97 cents a year ago.
However, adjusted net income was at $1.2 billion and adjusted earnings were 87 cents a share.
By comparison, Truist had fourth-quarter earnings of 75 cents and adjusted earnings of $1.12.
The average first-quarter earnings forecast was 54 cents nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Trust said it took during the first quarter: merger-related and restructuring charges of $107 million; operating expenses related to the merger of $74 million; and expenses "associated with certain discretionary actions undertaken by management related to COVID-19" of $71 million.
Those COVID-19 expenses likely included decisions to close certain branches, reduce business hours at others and fee rebates to customers.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has altered life as we know it, and our hearts go out to everyone affected by this global health crisis," King said.
"As a well-capitalized institution with a strong liquidity position, we have seen significant growth in loans as our commercial clients drew down their lines of credit, and have also seen a flight to quality as many of our clients move funds out of the financial markets and into deposit accounts."
BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. officially merged Dec. 6 to form the nation’s sixth largest bank. BB&T paid $33.5 billion for SunTrust in establishing its headquarters in Charlotte while placing its community/retail banking hub in Winston-Salem and wholesale banking hub in Atlanta.
Year-over-year comparisons reflect the first-quarter 2020 performance of a combined Truist and the first-quarter 2019 report of only BB&T.
Loan revenue for Truist was at $3.69 million, soared 114.3% when factoring in the higher provision for loan losses.
The combining of BB&T and SunTrust's fee revenue contributed to a 63.1% increase to $1.96 billion.
Insurance income was again the top revenue producer at $549 million, while wealth management income of $332 million, service charges in deposits at $305 million, residential mortgage income at $245 million and card and payment related fees of $187 million.
Nonperforming assets were at $1.18 billion on March 31, compared with $684 million on Dec. 31 and $584 million on March 31, 2019.
Net charge-offs were $272 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $172 million in the fourth quarter.
Truist listed having $1.97 billion in personnel expenses for the first quarter of 2020, or about 57.5% of its overall non-interest expenses. The bank paid a combined $65 million in COVID-19 related bonuses to those making under $100,000 annually during the quarter.
King said BB&T plans to continue providing its dividend, largely because of its asset quality.
Truist said Jan. 30 it may be slower at delivering the annual cost savings from the acquisition.
Truist projected annual pre-tax expense savings of $1.6 billion, which it said would take until 2022 to be fully realized.
The timetable disclosed Jan. 30 is: $480 million in cost savings, or 30% of the goal, by the end of 2020; $1.04 billion, or 65% of the goal, by the end of 2021; and the full $1.6 billion by the end of 2022.
The banks initially signaled reaching the 50% mark in cost savings by the end of 2020.
On Monday, the bank said "timing of performance target realization conditioned on the duration of the pandemic and post-crisis economic conditions, including the normalization of interest rates."
Truist had $506 billion in total assets on March 31, up from a combined $473.1 billion on Dec. 31.
The bank has said it could take 12 to 24 months after closing to integrate the operating systems, including branch networks in overlapping markets that won’t commence until August 2021.
Truist has a presence in 17 states, stretching from Pennsylvania and New Jersey to Texas, but foremost in the Southeast.
The banks have significant branch overlap in the Southeast, particularly in the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. They have 740 branches within two miles of each other within their markets.
The bank reported having about 58,000 employees as of March 31, down by 1,000 from Dec. 31.
