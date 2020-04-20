Truist Financial Corp. remains “in a good place" with integrating legacy BB&T and SunTrust operations, and on track for achieving its $1.6 billion annual expense reduction goal, according to its top executive.
However, the bank cautioned that the "timing ... is conditioned on the duration of the pandemic and post-crisis economic conditions, including the normalization of interest rates."
A key element from the February 2019 announcement for pitching BB&T buying SunTrust to investors has been the cost savings.
"All of it is achievable, but some of it may be deferred," King said.
"Our people are studying this daily ... and they have not discovered any material issues that will dramatically slow down our progression in terms of integration.
"The progression of the integration is what drives cost savings."
The timetable Truist disclosed Jan. 30 is: $480 million in cost savings, or 30% of the goal, by the end of 2020; $1.04 billion, or 65% of the goal, by the end of 2021; and the full $1.6 billion by the end of 2022.
The banks initially signaled reaching the 50% mark in cost savings by the end of 2020.
Truist completed its move to Charlotte on Dec. 6 when the nation’s sixth-largest bank debuted following BB&T’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust. Truist’s community/retail banking hub remains in Winston-Salem.
King said "all the benefits of merger look better now than they did a year ago."
King's foremost point is that legacy SunTrust brought additional revenue to legacy BB&T to help offset the economic impact of the coronavirus, producing "a very comprehensive and diverse mix."
The bank reported it had eliminated between 800 and 1,000 jobs during the first quarter, reducing its overall workforce to about 58,000 on March 31.
BB&T had 2,134 employees in Forsyth County, according to a 2018 workforce report to Forsyth commissioners. It also has about 1,700 employees at its Triad Corporate Center complex in Greensboro.
The bank has said it could take 12 to 24 months after closing to integrate the operating systems, including branch networks in overlapping markets that won’t commence until August 2021.
Truist has a presence in 17 states, stretching from Pennsylvania and New Jersey to Texas, but foremost in the Southeast.
The banks have significant branch overlap in the Southeast, particularly in the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. They have 740 branches within two miles of each other within their markets.
Truist had $506 billion in total assets on March 31, up from a combined $473.1 billion on Dec. 31.
