The formation of Truist Financial Corp. and the pending United Technologies Corp. megadeal for Raytheon are among the top-20 corporate megadeals for 2019, according to 24-7 Wall Street.
The research firm placed BB&T Corp’s $30.4 billion deal for SunTrust Banks Inc. as the sixth-ranked corporate acquisition, as well as the top involving financial institutions.
Truist was ranked high on the list for several reasons, primarily the projected $1.6 billion in annual cost cutting in forming the nation’s sixth largest bank with $434.7 billion in total assets.
“Most mergers and acquisitions are driven by the desire to cut costs or to create a larger footprint in an existing sector,” 24-7 Wall Street said. “Most large merger and acquisitions deals this year fit this pattern.”
In forming Truist, BB&T gained Arkansas and Mississippi for a 17-state territory.
BB&T shareholders own 57% of Truist, which debuted Dec. 6 with its headquarters in Charlotte, its commercial/retail hub in Winston-Salem and its wholesale banking hub in Atlanta.
BB&T had 2,134 employees in Forsyth County, according to a 2018 workforce report to Forsyth commissioners. It also had 1,700 employees at its Triad Corporate Center complex near Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.
It is clear Winston-Salem is losing corporate headquarters jobs to Charlotte and wholesale banking jobs to Atlanta, but gaining community banking jobs.
However, it may take until the end of 2021 to get a firm count of the eventual workforce impact.
Meanwhile, UTC’s pending deal for Raytheon — in which UTC shareholders would own 57% of Raytheon Technologies Corp. — was ranked second by 24-7 Wall Street.
UTC and Raytheon announced plans June 9 for a combined corporation that would have a combined value of $170.9 billion.
The companies continue to project closing the megadeal in the first half of 2020, though analysts say it is likely to face significant U.S. and global regulatory headwinds.
UTC’s Winston-Salem operations of Collins Aerospace Systems and its 1,500 employees aren’t likely to be affected much, according to analysts. UTC has not commented directly on how the proposed deal might affect the local facilities.
The research firm listed Bristol-Myers Squibb’s purchase of Celgene as the top megadeal.
There was a third North Carolina-linked megadeal on the list, that of IBM buying Red Hat of Raleigh, ranking ninth.
“Management often hope that megamergers will create a new company where one plus one equals three — that is, that the deal would give the company a competitive advantage, either through scale, unique products or assets it did not have before,” 24-7 Wall Street said.
The firm cited as an example Disney management gaining “a huge library of films and television assets” when it bought parts of 21st Century Fox. That deal ranked fifth.
“The library is substantial enough that it would help Disney+ compete with Netflix and Amazon Prime,” the firm said.
Every deal on the top-20 list was valued at least $10 billion.
“It is almost certain that the value of these deals was helped by extremely low borrowing rates and a rising stock market,” the firm said.
“Mergers and acquisitions are expected to be strong again next year. One also has to expect the trend will continue to be good because lower borrowing costs are forecast to continue — at least until the next recession.”
