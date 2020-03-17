The return of deferred compensation for most Truist Financial Corp. executives and hefty incentive pay hikes contributed to a significant increase in their total compensation for 2019, the bank reported Tuesday.
Kelly King served as chairman and chief executive of BB&T Corp. until Truist debuted on Dec. 6, the result of BB&T's $33.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc.
King's total compensation jumped by 33.8% to $11.49 million for 2019. By comparison, his total compensation dropped 32.3% from 2017 to 2018.
The bank said there were reductions in the present value of its pension and non-qualified defined benefit plans during 2018. Although the compensation in those plans are not paid until a later date, if at all, Securities and Exchange Commission regulations require that their value be accounted for and reported annually.
“In accordance with SEC regulations, these decreases in the present value are reflected as zero amounts,” the bank said in its 2019 proxy covering 2018 executive compensation.
However, for 2019, King received $1.81 million in deferred compensation.
In February 2017, BB&T’s board of directors disclosed a significant shift in executive compensation, eliminating stock options and putting more emphasis on tying the number of shares granted to company performance.
For 2019, King’s salary rose 2.8% to $1.12 million.
As has been the trend among corporations in recent years, King’s incentive pay well exceeded his salary. For 2019, his incentive pay climbed 17.8% to $4.78 million.
King received stock and option awards valued at $3.4 million on the date they were awarded.
His all-other compensation was at $376,998, which featured $294,264 in matching funds for a non-qualified defined compensation plan contribution and $16,800 for a 401(k) match.
There also were $65,934 in perquisites that included: $32,732 in relocation expenses related to the headquarters move to Charlotte; and other items such as a residential security system; spouse participating at corporate events, including travel expenses; and a cost-benefit adjustment related to opting out of group term-life insurance coverage; and limited use of corporate airplane and a driver for personal travel.
For the full year, BB&T/Truist reported $3.03 billion in net income, down 1.1% as the newly formed bank took — as expected — a significant amount of acquisition and integration costs in the fourth quarter.
Former SunTrust chairman and chief executive William Rogers Jr. received $77,967 in salary for 25 days as Truist's president and chief operating officer, as well as incentive pay of $2.39 million and total compensation of $3.19 million. Rogers' compensation while serving in his previous SunTrust duties for 2019 was not disclosed.
Chris Henson, former BB&T president and chief operating officer and current Truist head of banking and insurance, received a 4.3% raise in salary to $741,000. His incentive pay was $2.39 million, while total compensation was $8.31 million.
Clarke Starnes III, chief risk officer for BB&T and Truist, and Daryl Bible, chief financial officer for BB&T and Truist, were both paid $630,450 in salary, up 5.3%. Their incentive pay was $1.71 million. Total compensation for Starnes was $6.05 million, while total compensation for Bible was $4.95 million.
Donna Goodrich, Truist's treasurer, was paid $529,954 in salary, up 2.4%. Incentive pay was $1.67 million and total compensation at $4.83 million.
BB&T’s annual shareholder meeting will be held April 28 in Charlotte.
There is a shareholder proposal for Truist to separate the roles of chairman and chief executive. The board of directors recommends against the proposal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.