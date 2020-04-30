Kelly King's role as chairman of Truist Financial Corp. was retained by shareholders Wednesday.
However, almost 45% of the 1.047 billion shares represented were cast in favor of ending the bank's long practice of having the chief executive also serve as chairman.
Recommending that Truist have an independent chairman was the only shareholder proposal on the agenda for Truist's 2020 shareholder meeting. Truist's board of directors recommended voting no on the proposal.
It was the first shareholder meeting for Truist since it debuted Dec. 6 as the result of BB&T Corp's $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. Truist is the nation's sixth largest bank.
King also received the largest percentage of no votes — at 3.6% — of any of Truist's 22 board members.
The general trend of separating the chair and chief executive roles has been driven by the goal of keeping one executive from having too much sway over a corporation.
Truist, through legacy BB&T, has had one executive perform both roles since at least 1989 with a one-year exception from January 2009 to January 2010.
John Allison served in both roles from 1989 until his retirement as chief executive in January 2009. Allison was succeeded by King as chief executive at that time, and then as chairman when Allison retired in January 2010.
BB&T and SunTrust announced their megadeal — the largest in the banking industry since the Great Recession — in February 2019.
As part of solving the pivotal question of who would run Truist, the board of directors voted that King, 71, would serve as chairman and chief executive through Sept. 12, 2021 — his 73rd birthday.
When King steps down as chief executive, he will become executive chairman for another six months before retiring from that role on March 12, 2022. He will remain on the board of directors until Dec. 31, 2023.
William Rogers Jr., 62, legacy SunTrust's chairman and chief executive, will succeed King as both chief executive and chairman. Rogers currently serves as Truist's president and chief operating officer.
Truist's board, in its recommendation to vote no, said having an independent chairman "is not in the best interests of the company and its shareholders."
"The company and its shareholders are best served if the board has the flexibility to decide how to allocate the responsibilities of the offices of the chairman and of the CEO, taking into consideration the unique circumstances of the company," the board said in its 2020 proxy filing.
The board said shareholders supported King serving in both roles when 98% of shares were voted to approve BB&T's acquisition of SunTrust at BB&T's special meeting on the megadeal.
The board repeatedly cited its executive succession plan as a reason to reject the shareholder proposal.
The board also voiced confidence in legacy SunTrust board member David Ratcliffe serving as its independent lead director.
"There has been no proven improvement to governance or performance resulting from a separation of the CEO role and the chairman role," the board wrote. "In fact, having an independent chairman continues to remain a minority practice among S&P 500 companies.”
The board cited that of 59 Russell 3000 companies that received independent board chair shareholder proposals from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, just one was approved. It also cited that the shareholders of four banks in the Russell 3000 voted down similar independent chair proposals from July 1, 2017, through June 30, 2019.
However, the nation's fourth largest bank, Wells Fargo & Co., has voted to keep its chief executive from serving as chair since October 2016, when John Stumpf was allowed to retire in the early stages of the bank's fraudulent customer account scandal.
The bank has had three different chief executives and chairs since Stumpf's retirement.
Analysts and investors have said that Wachovia Corp.’s having Ken Thompson in both roles contributed significantly to its collapse in 2007-08. Wachovia was criticized for having a board that yielded too easily to risky recommendations from Thompson and his management team.
Amid the record-level quarterly losses in the billions of dollars, Thompson was removed as chairman by the Wachovia board in May 2008 and as chief executive in June 2008.
Shareholders of Bank of America Corp. voted in April 2009 to strip Ken Lewis of his role as chairman because of the bank’s perilous positions after its purchase of Merrill Lynch & Co. He retired as chief executive in December 2009.
Lewis' successor as chief executive, Brian Moynihan, was elected chairman in October 2014.
