Truist Financial Corp. has retained — as expected — a longtime BB&T Corp. executive in the Triad, Cantey Alexander, as its regional president.
Alexander, a 32-year veteran with the bank, became Triad president for legacy BB&T in 2003.
Truist debuted Saturday following BB&T’s $30.4 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc. It is the sixth-largest U.S. bank, at $463.7 billion in total assets as of Sept. 30.
Legacy BB&T shareholders own 57% of Truist, with Kelly King remaining in his chairman and chief executive roles for BB&T with Truist.
The bank disclosed its 24 regional presidents within a community banking division where Winston-Salem will serve as hub. The 14-county Triad region stretches from Avery and Watauga counties in the west to Alamance County in the east.
Other regions include Charlotte (branded as Metrolina), eastern North Carolina and the Triangle.
David Weaver, Truist’s commercial community bank executive, said the community banking model “immediately sets Truist apart from our larger competitors, and allows us to operate on a more personal level with individual and business clients, providing them with the kind of attention they expect from a hometown bank.”
Weaver said the formation of Truist “allows for the opportunity to combine the heritage of BB&T’s Community Bank with the strength of SunTrust’s strategic advisory capabilities.”
“Further, the Community Banking model allows for the regional president and their team to call on the expertise of other professionals throughout Truist, including treasury, capital markets advisory, wealth, and insurance, among others.”
Besides his role as Triad president, Alexander has been very active in the community.
His civic resume includes: serving as a vice chairman with Winston-Salem Business Inc.; board member with Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Piedmont Triad Partnership, Winston-Salem Alliance, Wyndham Golf Championship, United Way of Forsyth County (including a turn as chairman of the annual campaign); and past campaign chairman for the Arts Council of Forsyth and YMCA of Northwest N.C.; past chairman of the local chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Part of Alexander’s responsibilities will be guiding Truist’s philanthropic giving in the Triad, which has been doubled to $17.4 million over three years.
Legacy BB&T said the philanthropic funding will be geared toward assisting nonprofit community organizations determined to be “making a meaningful and measurable difference ... specifically in the areas of affordable housing, workforce and economic development, financial wellness, health and human services, and access to the arts.”
Truist’s Triad market presidents will receive funding requests from nonprofits in their areas. Each market president will work with Alexander to prioritize the request based on the most meaningful to the community.
BB&T cited in June three grant awards that will be typical of the expanded giving:
- $750,000 for Habitat for Humanity of Forsyth County’s BB&T Challenge initiative, which represents $25,000 per Habitat house over the next three years for a total of 30 houses. It represents the largest gift in the 31-year history of Habitat Forsyth.
- $250,000 for the Piedmont Land Conservatory.
- $200,000 for Bennett College, a historically black liberal-arts college for women in Greensboro.
