Truist Financial Corp. would have exceeded $5.61 billion in fiscal 2019 net income when combining the results of BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc., the bank reported Tuesday.
It is Truist's first annual financial report since the banks officially merged Dec. 6 to form the nation's sixth largest bank.
The bank disclosed the final price that BB&T paid for SunTrust was $33.5 billion, up from the $30.4 billion listed at the close of the deal.
SunTrust shareholders received 1.295 shares of Truist common stock for each SunTrust share they held, which represented a fair market value of $31.19 billion. SunTrust preferred shares were converted on a 1-for-1 basis for Truist preferred shares, representing $2.04 billion.
Truist has its corporate headquarters in Charlotte, community bank/retail hub in Winston-Salem and wholesale banking hub in Atlanta.
When Truist issued its first post-megadeal quarterly report Jan. 30, it featured BB&T results for the fourth quarter and 25 days' worth of SunTrust performance.
Truist had $3.03 billion in net income, down 1.1% as the newly formed bank took — as expected — a significant amount of acquisition and integration costs in the fourth quarter.
Truist's combined diluted earnings for fiscal 2019 were $4.13 a share.
Because SunTrust did not provide a fourth-quarter report since it was acquired, the annual filing is the first disclosure of how it finished 2019.
Truist reported SunTrust having $2.14 billion in net income for fiscal 2019 until the Dec. 6 closing. There also was $438 million in what was labeled as pro forma net income adjustments for Truist from Dec. 7 through Dec. 31.
By comparison, SunTrust had $2.69 billion in net income for fiscal 2018.
Combined loan income for Truist was $12.88 billion, consisting of just under $6.7 billion for BB&T, $5.06 billion for SunTrust and $1.12 billion in per forma adjustments.
Truist had a combined $1.24 billion provision for loan losses, which has a bottom-line impact on net income.
Combined fee income was $8.53 billion, of which $5.25 billion came from BB&T and $3.28 billion came from SunTrust.
BB&T's strength as one of the nation's largest insurance agency and brokerage network was demonstrated in having $2.07 billion in revenue, while SunTrust had none.
SunTrust's fee-income strength came foremost in the "other income" category at $1.91 billion, primarily investment banking income, compared with $1.15 billion for BB&T.
Truist listed having $7.96 billion in personnel expenses for fiscal 2019, or about 56% of its overall non-interest expenses.
The banks had a combined $330 million in merger and restructuring charges for the full year.
Truist estimated in the annual filing it would have $2 billion of one-time pre-tax merger integration costs.
Truist said Jan. 30 it may be slower at delivering the annual cost savings from the acquisition.
Truist projected annual pre-tax expense savings of $1.6 billion, which it said would take until 2022 to be fully realized.
The timetable disclosed Jan. 30 is: $480 million in cost savings, or 30% of the goal, by the end of 2020; $1.04 billion, or 65% of the goal, by the end of 2021; and the full $1.6 billion by the end of 2022.
The banks initially signaled reaching the 50% mark in cost savings by the end of 2020.
Truist provided Jan. 30 limited financial guidance for the first quarter and fiscal 2020.
The bank forecast fee income in a range of $2.05 billion to $2.1 billion for the first quarter, and between $8.45 billion and $8.65 billion for the full years.
Truist had $473.1 billion in total assets on Dec. 31, up from a combined $463.7 billion on Sept. 30.
The bank has said it could take 12 to 24 months after closing to integrate the operating systems, including branch networks in overlapping markets that won't commence until August 2021.
Truist has a presence in 17 states, stretching from Pennsylvania and New Jersey to Texas, but foremost in the Southeast.
The banks have significant branch overlap in the Southeast, particularly in the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. They have 740 branches within two miles of each other within their markets.
The bank said its projections for capital deployment for shareholders is for between 40% to 50% to be generated by dividends, between 35% and 40% by share repurchases and 15% to 20% through "organic growth" in revenue from adding SunTrust.
