Truist Financial Corp. didn’t need long to expand on the prodigious sports-marketing campaigns of predecessors BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc.
The Charlotte-based bank, which debuted Dec. 6, was named Friday as the official bank of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee.
Truist also will serve as lead partner for the committee’s Hospitality House, which will cater to civic, corporate and NFL officials.
The facility will be located directly next to Super Bowl Live, the weeklong free festival for fans before the playing of Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2. The festival will span six blocks of Miami downtown and feature concerts, games, food, NFL exhibits, demonstrations and other events.
Truist will have a representative named to the overall Super Bowl Host Committee’s board of directors.
“We are proud to partner with the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee and excited about this opportunity to introduce Truist at one of the most iconic sporting events in the world,” Susan Somersille Johnson, Truist’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.
“We look forward to activating a number of unique experiences for local families and avid sports fans leading up to the big-game weekend.”
Truist debuted with $464.7 billion in total assets after BB&T spent $30.4 billion to buy SunTrust. BB&T shareholders own 57% of Truist and its chairman and chief executive, Kelly King, assumed the same duties with Truist.
The bank has its community/banking hub in BB&T’s former headquarters home of Winston-Salem, and its wholesale banking hub in SunTrust’s former headquarters home of Atlanta.
Truist, when combining BB&T and SunTrust’s deposits, has the fourth-largest deposits market share in the Miami metro area at $18.1 billion as of June 30, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data. It is third overall in Florida at $66.5 billion.
Truist in sports?
King said Truist plans to unveil its signage, logo, color scheme and other branding elements in January or February.
One of the major branding initiatives for Truist will be continuing BB&T and SunTrust’s sports marketing efforts with naming rights at sports venues.
Those include SunTrust Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves in Atlanta, collegiate football stadiums BB&T Field for Wake Forest in Winston-Salem and BB&T Stadium for N.C. A&T in Greensboro, minor-league baseball fields BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem and Charlotte, and BB&T Point Ballpark in High Point.
There’s also BB&T Sports Park in Bermuda Run and BB&T Soccer Complex (also known as Bryan Park) in Browns Summit near Greensboro.
With BB&T Point Ballpark, BB&T completed the hat trick of Triad sports marketing in April 2018 by agreeing to spend $7.5 million over 15 years on its sponsorship. It is likely all of those venues, as well as those the banks have naming rights to within its 17-state territory, will be converted to Truist.
King was asked in a Dec. 8 question-and-answer interview with the Winston-Salem Journal about its sports marketing plans, in particular whether Truist could succeed Belk and become the Truist Bowl to make a splash in Charlotte, and gain national recognition given the exposure on ESPN.
“Our focus is not going to be on getting all these stories about how great Truist is,” King said.
“What I hope is that people will focus on ‘Wow, housing is better in Charlotte, and kids are beginning to read better,’ because of some of the things Truist is doing.
“I am aware the Belk family has done a great job with that bowl. I have become aware that the sponsorship is going to be available. It’s the kind of thing we would consider. One of the appealing things is that it is not a bowl about making money, but rather to support the local community outreach.
“As I understand it, the proceeds of the bowl going back to the community like the (PGA Tour) Wyndham (in Greensboro, which BB&T has a prominent sponsorship role). That’s the kind of thing I personally like, and you could see us getting more excited about things like that.
“If we happen to get some public-relations benefit from it, that’s fine.”
Naming benefits
In most previous sports venue naming rights agreements, BB&T did not disclose the financial aspects.
However, in June 2018, the bank said it would provide N.C. A&T with $1.5 million as part of Aggie Stadium being renamed as BB&T Stadium under a 15-year sponsorship contract.
The funding is being dedicated to a renovation initiative for the stadium, which was built in 1981 and expanded to 27,769 seats in 2003.
The Aggies have won the last three historically black college and university football national championships after Saturday’s 64-44 win over Alcorn State.
“Athletics are often described as the front doors for universities, the entry point for those outside our campuses to learn about our campuses and institutions,” Earl Hilton, A&T’s athletics director, said in June 2018. “The success of our sports teams this past year has created a new level of visibility for athletics at A&T, and we are truly appreciative of BB&T’s support that will help us put our best foot forward in our facilities.”
Cantey Alexander, then-BB&T’s Triad regional president who has the same role with Truist, said the sports marketing decision “is a perfect fit” as part of its investment in the Greensboro area.
“We are pleased to support this great venue, which enhances the region’s vibrancy and raises the awareness of BB&T and our commitment to the communities we serve,” Alexander said.
