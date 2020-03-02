Truist Financial Corp. debuted Monday its charitable foundation that will work to assist nonprofit groups within its 17-state territory.
The foundation will be based in Charlotte, as has been Truist's headquarters since Dec. 6.
Truist has its community/retail banking hub in its former Winston-Salem headquarters for BB&T Corp., and its wholesale banking hub in Atlanta in its former SunTrust Banks Inc. hub.
The foundation said it will have four main priorities:
* Leadership development of nonprofit and community-based leaders;
* Economic mobility to assist in breaking the cycle of poverty and creating a growth economy in communities;
* Helping in developing healthy, resilient communities; and
* Enhancing and transforming education in underserved communities.
Several reports have demonstrated challenges to economic mobility in many areas of Truist's markets, including Charlotte and Winston-Salem.
Truist named Lynette Bell, former enterprise community reinvestment officer for SunTrust, as the foundation's president.
"We have the responsibility each day to inspire and build better lives and communities," Bell said in a statement.
"Accomplishing that goal will be about more than simply the number and size of the checks we write. It's a question of impact — making the world a tangibly better place by identifying needs within our communities and addressing them in an intentional and thoughtful way."
Bill Rogers, Truist's president and chief operating officer, said the bank "has the unique advantage of being present in both rural and urban communities across our footprint."
"This gives us great insight into the needs of all the communities we serve, and we look forward to the opportunity to address those needs as the Truist Foundation."
Rogers will serve as the foundation's chairman after being SunTrust's chairman and chief executive before the completion of the megadeal.
Along the 11 foundation board members is Harold Martin Sr., chancellor at N.C. A&T State University.
Nonprofits can apply for grants from the foundation at www.truist.com/truist-foundation/grant-application.
The debut of the foundation comes about eight months after BB&T and SunTrust pledge in July to lend or invest $60 billion between 2020 and 2022 to low- and moderate-income (LMI) borrowers and communities in its territory.
The banks said at that time they are not ready to disclose potential contributions in the Triad and North Carolina.
On June 5, BB&T said it would double its philanthropic giving in its Triad region to $17.4 million over three years “specifically in the areas of affordable housing, workforce and economic development, financial wellness, health and human services, and access to the arts.”
Just more than half of the latest commitment, $31 billion, would be directed toward home-purchase mortgage loans to LMI borrowers, LMI geographies, minority borrowers and/or majority-minority geographies.
The pledge is in addition to other financial commitments made by the banks, either separately or jointly, since announcing their megadeal on Feb. 7, 2019.
The plan was drafted in cooperation with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, an association of more than 600 community-based organizations that promotes access to essential banking services, affordable housing, entrepreneurship, job creation and vibrant communities.
