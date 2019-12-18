Truliant Federal Credit Union's claims to the "Tru" prefix are being challenged by Truist Financial Corp. in its formal legal response to Truliant's pull-no-punches trademark infringement lawsuit.
Truist led its 28-page response Wednesday with "by filing this lawsuit, plaintiff Truliant ... is improperly attempt to monopolize the common term 'Tru-.' "
"But the truth of the matter is that no one can exclusively own the term 'Tru.' "
BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. announced Feb. 7 that BB&T was buying SunTrust in a $30.4 billion megadeal in which BB&T shareholders would have a 57% stake.
The banks announced June 12 — to mixed reviews — Truist Financial Corp. as the name for their new combined holding company and Truist Bank as the retail brand.
Five days later, Truliant filed its complaint in the federal court for the Middle District of N.C.
The megadeal was completed Dec. 6 with Truist now based in Charlotte, with Winston-Salem operating the community/retail banking hub and Atlanta the wholesale banking hub.
Truliant requests that Truist to be prevented from moving forward with marketing Truist at retail or online sites, including applying for Truist trademarks.
BB&T applied June 11 for five sets of trademarks with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office. The last update on the agency’s website is a request it made Sept. 6 to BB&T for more information on the application.
Truist said Truliant filed its lawsuit before Truist had unveiled its logo, signage and color scheme. Kelly King, Truist's chairman and chief executive, said Dec. 8 that Truist plans to unveil those details in January or February.
However, Truist said in its response that it has provided those marks to Truliant under a non-disclosure agreement.
"The marks — as actually used in the marketplace — could not be more dissimilar, not only in terms of appearance, sound and meaning, but also logo, color scheme, design and stylization," Truist said. "There is no risk that anyone would confuse these marks in context in actual marketplace use."
Truliant wants any Truist-branded products to be destroyed. Truliant also wants to be awarded any profits made via the Truist brand as compensatory monetary damages, as well as requesting punitive damages.
Meanwhile, Truist wants the federal court to dismiss the Truliant complaint with prejudice, meaning it can’t be re-filed. It wants the court to declare that Truist is not infringing on Truliant and that Truliant "does not own the exclusive rights to use the unregistered 'Tru' designations."
Truliant president Todd Hall said in a statement that the credit union "profoundly disagrees with the merged banks' extraordinary counter claims. This is a clear and intentional appropriation of Truliant's name and brand equity by a directly overlapping geographic competitor."
Tru- confusion?
Truist claims that "many banks, credit unions, financial service companies and others use 'Tru' in their names without confusion."
The response lists the brand logos for 24 financial institutions, 12 of which use the "Tru" prefix and 12 that use a variation of True, Trust or Truity in their brand.
"In this crowded field, consumers can easily differentiate among these various uses of 'Tru,' " according to the response.
The response also claims there are nearly 200 other brands that have obtained trademarks that use "Tru" as their brand prefix.
"The ubiquitous use of 'Tru' is not limited to financial services," according to the response.
"In fact, consumers are exposed to dozens of marks every day carrying variants of 'Tru," citing TrueValue, TruGreen, TrueHomes, Tru Frozen Yogurt Bar and the pharmaceutical drug Trulicity.
Hall said Truist's response "does not address a key concern of Truliant: confusion when no visual brand elements are present."
Truliant has claimed the Truist brand would create “digital marketplace confusion,” particularly in the Triad and Charlotte, producing “irreparable harm,” and that the banks were acting “with the reckless disregard of Truliant’s rights.”
"Our claims are not just simply related to the presentation of Truist's visible logo."
"We continue to foresee difficulty as our brands are applied in non-visual applications throughout the evolving digital marketplace. We strongly believe consumers will be led down the wrong path while interacting with voice tech, digital assistants, machine learning and artificial intelligence."
Asset difference
Industry analysts have questioned whether there would be confusion considering Truist has $463.7 billion in total assets in its 17-state network.
By comparison, Truliant, based in Winston-Salem, has $2.6 billion in total assets as one of the largest credit unions in the Carolinas.
Truist and Truliant have engaged in preliminary talks over the lawsuit. An initial pretrial conference hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 22 at the federal courthouse in Durham.
"It does not appear that the merged banks are interested in working toward amicable negotiation of this matter through further discussion, as was our expectation," Hall said.
"Truliant moves with determination into the next phase of more formal proceedings. We remain firm in efforts to defend our brand and the interests of our 250,000 member-owners."
Truist said it "does not want to be confused with (Truliant) or any other financial institution."
"It defies credulity to suggest that defendant went through this (three-month naming) process to trade on or undermine the goodwill of anyone else."
