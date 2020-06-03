The Triad received Wednesday the unsettling answer to how high could its April unemployment rate rise.
The rate more than tripled from 4.3% in March to 13.7% in April, the N.C. Commerce Department reported.
The 13.7% figure represents at least a 44-year high for the Triad. Commerce said its Triad employment data goes back to 1976.
The April figure well exceeded the Great Recession high of 12.4% in January 2010.
By comparison, the North Carolina jobless rate for April was 12.2%. The May rate will be released June 19.
The workforce cuts factor in workers whose job was eliminated and those that were furloughed, such as those at Hanesbrands Inc. in Forsyth County, Gildan Activewear Inc. in Davie County and Lydall Inc. in Yadkin County.
The rate wasn't the only local employment figure to jump by more than triple.
For the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area, the rate went from 4% to 12.7%.
The region's workforce fell by 7.2%, or from 324,766 to 301,508, while those listed as unemployed climbed by 190.5%, or from 13,144 to 38,188.
Overall, the Winston-Salem MSA had a loss of 35,000 jobs from March to April, and 38,000 from April 2019 to April 2020.
As sobering as those numbers are, the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA was worse.
Its jobless rate increased from 4.4% to 15%. The region's workforce fell by 11.2%, or from 363,702 to 332,783, while those listed as unemployed climbed by 210%, or from 16,064 to 49,765.
Overall, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had a loss of 62,200 jobs from March to April, and 67,100 from April 2019 to April 2020.
“These county rates are based on the same survey data that determined recent federal and state unemployment numbers, so the major jump in county unemployment should surprise no one," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
"As in the case of those federal and state unemployment reports, the rates are likely higher than actually reported.
"The numbers are likely to look worse once May data are released," Kokai said.
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said he is hopeful that the May rate, which he projects "will be high, but perhaps the peak as partial reopening (of the state's economy) adds jobs."
N.C. nears 1 million UI applicants
Another sign of the sobering economic times: North Carolina is fast approaching 1 million applicants for state and federal unemployment insurance benefits.
The state Division of Employment Security reported that as of Wednesday morning, there have been 992,762 individual claims and 1.4 million overall claims.
Some individuals have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
With the drop in the state's labor force over the month, currently 24.9% of the 3.99 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-April have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
There were a combined 11,553 new claimants Tuesday. The daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
DES said 666,904 claimants have received state and/or federal benefits, or about 67.1% of the state’s unemployment-insurance, or UI, benefit claimants.
By comparison, the U.S. Labor Department reported May 28 that nationally 47.3% of claimants had been paid as of April 30.
The Division of Employment Security reported that $3.24 billion in state and federal UI benefits have been paid.
The overall unemployment-benefits payment breakdown is: $1.74 billion from the federal pandemic unemployment-compensation package; $817.9 million in state benefits; $664.4 million in the federal pandemic unemployment-assistance package; and $16.4 million in pandemic-emergency unemployment compensation.
With the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be felt, 21.2% of that money had been used as of Wednesday morning.
Leisure, hospitality lead job losses
Of the 10 private-sector and government employment sectors for the Winston-Salem MSA, the lower-wage leisure and hospitality sector had the largest month over month job losses at 12,000, down 42.9%. Since April 2019, leisure and hospitality sector jobs fell 45.8%.
Other sectors with major job losses from March to April were: other services, down 24.2% or 2,200 jobs; professional and business services, down 16.5% or 6,000 jobs; construction, down 11.1%, or 1,300 jobs; manufacturing, down 9.1%, or 3,000 jobs; education and health services, down 8.8%, or 4,900 jobs; and trade, transportation and utilities, down 8.8%, or 4,200 jobs.
Prior to the devastating impact from the pandemic, some economists and analysts had not been overly encouraged with the jobless-rate picture.
They stress that North Carolina’s employment recovery has occurred mostly in its five urban counties, particularly in Charlotte and the Triangle, which had accounted for at least 45% of the net gain of jobs since February 2013.
Over the past year with the brunt of the pandemic now factored in, the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA had a loss of 162,200, the Raleigh-Cary MSA had a loss of 89,700 jobs and the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA had a loss of 34,900.
"I am calling this downturn a 'mandated recession,' to distinguish it from previous recessions," Walden said.
"The recession is the medicine we have to endure in order to contain deaths and prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed."
Kokai said that "no one should expect the numbers to get better until the (state) government drops its economic restrictions."
"Even then, it’s not clear how quickly the employment picture will improve. Some businesses have been shut down too long to reopen. Others will open their doors, then fall by the wayside as they’re unable to cope with the new realities of our post-COVID-19 world.
"All of those factors are likely to influence the state’s jobs picture in the months ahead.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.