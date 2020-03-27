Organizers of a proposed community bank serving the Triad are purchasing a Tennessee bank to jump-start their initiative.
Officials associated with Community Bank of the Carolinas, led by chief executive Simpson “Skip” Brown Jr., said Friday they have signed a stock purchase agreement to buy a controlling interest in Brighton Bancorp of Brighton, Tenn.
Brown would serve as Brighton’s chief executive.
The value of the all-cash offer for Brighton was not disclosed outside the funds come from a private stock offering by Community Bank organizers. The deal requires state and federal regulatory approval.
The 110-year-old bank, which has three branches and $42 million in total assets, is located in the southwestern tip of Tennessee.
How the Brighton transaction affects the Triad is that the bank will commit to opening a loan-production office at 312 Jonestown Road in Winston-Salem.
It’s the same site where Community Bank had expected to open its first branch before ending its start-up efforts June 28 after just more than a year even though it had secured conditional state and federal regulatory approvals.
Following regulatory approval, the Jonestown Road branch would be converted into a full-service branch with the Community Bank brand. The bank would continue doing business under the Brighton name, including the three Tennessee branches. Brighton president and chief executive John Phillips would become market president of Tipton County, Tenn.
“After several months of analyzing more than a dozen banks, we have found Brighton to be an excellent fit for our growth strategy,” Brown said. “Brighton will give us an immediate book of loans and deposits, which generally takes a few years to produce through the de novo (startup) process.
“Taking this path certainly provides us the potential of creating a better community bank in the long run,” Brown said.
The bank’s board of directors would consist primarily of Triad-area investors and proposed officers in Community Bank. Legacy Brighton will have three board representatives.
Brown announced in September what he called “Plan B” after Community Bank organizers voluntarily withdrew their bank-charter applications with the N.C. Commissioner of Banks and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
At that time, Brown said Community Bank organizers were reviewing potential acquisition targets in the Carolinas and Virginia.
In September, Brown said organizers have “signed a letter of intent to purchase a well-established ... healthy, profitable community bank” with about $100 million in total assets.
By comparison, Community Bank’s initial public offering of $11 a share attracted more than 350 investors with a goal of raising between $22.5 million and $25 million in capital. In March 2019, organizers said they had gained commitments of $18.26 million from local investors.
“We came close to meeting capital requirements in our IPO last year, but it has become clear that beginning further along in our community bank business model is certainly a greater benefit than starting out at the ground level,” Brown said.
Community Bank organizers applied a strategy used by another proposed start-up community bank, Dogwood State Bank of Raleigh, though at a significantly smaller asset scale.
After ending its start-up bid in 2018, Dogwood organizers announced plans in January 2019 to acquire Sound Bank of Morehead City and move it to Raleigh with Scott Custer, former chief executive of Yadkin Financial Corp., as its chairman.
Sound Bank, acting on Dogwood’s behalf, completed a $100 million recapitalization effort in May. It has seven branches and $366 million in total assets.
Community was the fourth of five start-up attempts in North Carolina over the past three years to end their attempts, counting Dogwood, Spirit Community Bank of Statesville and Carolina State Bank in Greensboro. American Bank & Trust of Monroe completed its start-up process.
Most start-up banks require two to five years to reach profitability.
In many instances, start-up banks are sold within five to 10 years, primarily to enable bank executives and investors to recoup a profit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.