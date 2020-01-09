Forsyth County remains a buy-over-rent housing market as prices continue to rise for both homebuyers and renters, according to a fourth-quarter report released Thursday by Attom Data Solutions.
Attom calculates the percent of average monthly wages needed to afford a mortgage on a three-bedroom home at the median sales price for a community.
For Forsyth, the county’s median home price is $170,000.
The company said renters needed to pay 26.8% of an average monthly household wage, or about $1,096, to rent an equivalent three-bedroom home. The rent cost is up 4% year over year.
As such, Attom lists Forsyth in the “buy over rent” marketplace even though home sales prices are rising faster than rental prices because wages also are increasing for the median household.
Historically, the average Forsyth homeowner has spent 23.8% of household wages for the mortgage.
Most real estate agents recommend not dedicating more than one-third of household income to housing costs.
Affordability for buying was calculated by dividing the annualized house payment for an average-priced three-bedroom property by the estimated median household income.
An estimated home-payment amount factored in a 3% down payment, a 30-year fixed-rate loan with the average interest rate from the Freddie Mac primary mortgage market survey, and related property and mortgage insurance costs and property taxes.
For other metro counties in North Carolina, Attom determined the percent of monthly wages needed for a rental was:
* Davidson County: 30.2%, or $1,025 a month, for a $120,000 house. The market is cheaper to buy than rent.
* Durham County: 27.4%, or $1,558 a month, for a $251,000 house. The market is cheaper to rent than buy.
* Guilford County: 29%, or $1,193 a month, for a $170,000 house. The market is cheaper to buy than rent.
* Mecklenburg County: 28.8%, or $1,531 a month, for a $259,000 house. The market is cheaper to rent than buy.
* Wake County: 32%, or $1,587 a month, for a $281,000 house. The market is cheaper to rent than buy.
“Home ownership is a better deal than renting for the average wage earner in a slim majority of U.S. housing markets," said Todd Teta, chief product officer with Attom.
“For sure, either buying or renting is a financial stretch, or out of reach, for individual wage earners throughout most of the country in the current climate.
"But with interest rates falling, owning a home can still be the more affordable option, even as prices keep rising.”
Home prices in the Winston-Salem area rose at a higher rate during November than in recent months, national real-estate research company CoreLogic reported Tuesday.
Prices in Forsyth, Davidson, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties climbed 5.68% year over year in November, compared with being up 4.43% in October and 5.41% in September. CoreLogic does not disclose a median price.
In December, Realtor.com ranked the Winston-Salem MSA as the nation’s eighth most attractive market for 2020 when projecting home-sale and home-price performance.
Attractive, in this instance, refers not only to potentially favorable housing markets for buyers and sellers, but also as it relates to the balance of supply and demand.
Realtor.com projects that Winston-Salem will have a 0.5% increase in home prices from a median home price of $169,000, as well as a 3.6% increase in sales. The sales include condos, lofts and other residential offerings that are growing locally, particularly downtown.
