More than 4,000 people are expected to attend the Sixth Annual Triad Minority & Women’s Business Expo, which will be held Friday and Saturday in Winston-Salem, organizers say.
“We count ourselves fortunate to be able to provide a platform in which we can further increase the exposure of minority and women-owned businesses to the city of Winston-Salem and throughout the Triad region,” said Reginald McCaskill, the expo’s president and chief executive officer. “We believe wholeheartedly that the expo is an avenue that allows us to showcase the value and importance of minority and women-owned businesses to our local economy and beyond.
“We believe that our purpose is to create, connect and cultivate opportunities for entrepreneurial spirit, economic vitality and diversity for minority and women-owned businesses,” McCaskill said. “The Triad Minority & Women’s Business Expo helps us to accomplish this.”
The expo’s special guests will be Angela Robinson, an actress, J. Bolin, a celebrity fashion stylist, and James “Bonecrusher” Smith, a former heavyweight boxing champion.
The event begins Friday with an Empowerment and Wealth Building Summit at the Anderson Center at Winston-Salem State University. The summit, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., includes panel discussions at 10 a.m. surrounding the topic, “The Economic Forecast for Minority and Women Business Enterprises.”
The panelists include Antwain Goode of S.G. Atkins Community Development Corp., Mercedes Miller, a speaker and a representative of Mercedes Empowers Inc., Sondra Wright of J.W. Wright & Associates, Antonio McCoy, the chief executive officer of the Piedmont Black Chamber of Commerce and Thao Summerville of LegalShield Associates of Clemmons. The event is free and open to the public.
A speed-networking luncheon will be held at noon Friday in the Anderson Center at WSSU. Workshops, which will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, will follow in the Anderson Center.
The workshops will focus on topics such as “The Millennial Movement in Business,” and “Escaping the 9 to 5: Building a Six Figure Business.” The workshops are free and open to the public.
George Fraser, an author, entrepreneur and president and founder, chairman and chief executive officer of FraserNet Inc., a global networking and economic development movement for people of African descent, will conduct a masterclass in business at 3 p.m. Friday in Anderson Center. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $79.99.
Fraser will be the keynote speaker at the expo’s award banquet at 7 p.m. Friday in the McNeil Ballroom in the Anderson Center at WSSU. The banquet, which celebrates the Triad’s top minority and women-owned businesses, is sold out.
In addition, more than 125 minority and women-owned businesses will showcase their goods and services from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Benton Convention Center at 301 W. Fifth St., McCaskill said. Admission is free and open the public.
An All White Party will be held from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Benton Center. All white attire is preferred, but not required, organizers say. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $25 per person.