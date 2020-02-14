A Greensboro biotechnology company, Carolina Liquid Chemistries Inc., has been ordered to pay a $50,000 fine by a federal judge after pleading guilty to a charge involving distributing and selling adulterated medical devices.
The company, a tenant in Innovation Quarter in downtown Winston-Salem until 2017, was investigated by the U.S. Justice Department and Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA sent Carolina Liquid a warning letter July 31 stating its claims against the company. A legal complaint was filed Aug. 26, with a plea agreement being reached Sept. 3 and sentencing occurring Dec. 12.
The company, founded in 1997 and based at 313 Gallimore Dairy Road, is led by chief executive and president Phil Shugart. It also has operations in Brea, Calif., and has 44 employees overall.
Carolina Liquid provides chemistry instruments and reagents for use in reference laboratories and clinical laboratories located in hospitals and physician offices.
According to the plea agreement, the company admitted to developing systems for testing human urine for drugs of abuse and then, from 2010 to 2014, marketing the systems. The integrating of the systems was done without pursuing required FDA approval, which company officials admitted.
“FDA’s device approval requirements are designed to ensure the safety and effectiveness of devices used by Americans,” FDA Special Agent Lisa Malinowski said in a statement.
“(The) announcement serves as a reminder of the FDA’s continued focus on taking action against companies that put profits ahead of the public health.”
The plea agreement represents the conclusion of a 10-year-old investigation that was kept mostly under wraps outside court documents filed in May 2014 that the Winston-Salem Journal reported on at the time.
Those documents centered on a raid conducted by federal agents of the company’s office at Wake Forest BioTech Place in which chemicals, documents, electronic devices and client communications were seized.
The charge to which the company and Shugart pleaded guilty was introduction and delivery for introduction of adulterated devices into interstate commerce.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero of San Francisco ordered in December that the company serve a two-year probation. It is required to submit to the court an effective compliance and ethics program, as well as submit to unannounced examinations of its books and records.
Fine
According to court documents, the company faced a maximum $200,000 fine.
The company’s attorney, David Freedman, recommended a $20,000 fine to the judge, citing the company has successfully completed FDA audits as recently as June 2019.
U.S. attorney Benjamin Kingsley said in his sentencing memorandum that Carolina Liquid “sold products without seeking FDA approval for a period of approximately five years.”
“This was not isolated conduct, as CLC received a warning letter from the FDA in 2006 (before the conduct of this case), and a warning from the FDA in 2019 (after the conduct in this case).”
Kingsley said while the “underlying charge here is a technical regulatory offense, the requirement of FDA approval before the sale of medical devices is a significant prophylactic measure, designed to prevent the sale of unsafe, ineffective, misbranded or fraudulent products.”
The legal complaint did not list how much revenue Carolina Liquid gained from the sales of what were determined to be adulterated devices.
Although Kingsley cited the philanthropic contributions by Phil Shugart and his wife, Patti, and their cooperation including the guilty plea, “there is no indication that the entity has disciplined any officer, director, employee or agent responsible for the offense.”
Freedman, in his Dec. 3 sentencing memorandum, cited that a fine greater than $20,000 would be burdensome to the company.
Freedman said the company “has suffered financial and other losses as a result of the extensive investigation underlying this case.”
Investigation
According to legal documents, the May 7, 2014, raid was part of the federal investigation into alleged wire and health care fraud worth an estimated $135 million. Agents also executed search warrants at the couple’s home on Windsor Road.
Besides the FDA, agencies involved in the raid included the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Office of the Inspector General and the U.S. Defense Department.
All court documents were ordered sealed May 9, 2014, by federal judge Patrick Auld for the Middle District of N.C. There have been no document filings since in that case.
Freedman said the documents were “mistakenly unsealed, causing tremendous negative publicity. Competitors seized upon the news article to drive away CLC customers.”
The affidavit said Carolina Liquid’s business practices represent a violation of the federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act.
Agents said the company misrepresented its products’ capabilities, causing or leading those clients to bill health insurance companies at a rate that, in some cases, was about five times more than allowed.
An affidavit filed by FBI Special Agent Edmund Ewing said the company and its employees made false representations to physicians’ offices about its urine drug-testing systems since at least March 2009.
The company told clients that they could seek higher reimbursement from Medicare and other health insurance companies by using billing codes that are set aside for quantitative testing, the affidavit said.
The affidavit featured other emails from Patti Shugart in which it appears she is also attempting to justify higher billing.
Investigators recorded a meeting in which company officials try to persuade a potential client that it can provide a quantitative drug result, and that the client could apply for a higher reimbursement.
Freeman said in his sentencing memorandum that because of the negative publicity, the company’s workforce was reduced from 90 employees in 2014 to 44 employees now
In justifying his recommendation of a $20,000 fine, Freeman said “CLC incurred substantial expenses, including the cost of obtaining regulatory advice, experts and legal fees.”
He said the Shugarts “have weathered the emotional and financial toll of an extensive regulatory investigation.”
