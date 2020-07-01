The Triad's economy did not experience any relief from the COVID-19 pandemic during May, with the jobless rate unchanged at 13.6%.
The rate has more than tripled from 4.3% in March and represents at least a 44-year high for the Triad, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
Commerce said its Triad employment data goes back to 1976. The April and May figures well exceeded the Great Recession high of 12.4% in January 2010.
By comparison, the North Carolina jobless rate for May was 12.9%, also unchanged from April.
The workforce reductions factor in workers whose jobs were eliminated and those who were furloughed, such as at Hanesbrands Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Forsyth County, Gildan Activewear Inc. in Davie County and Lydall Inc. in Yadkin County.
For the five-county Winston-Salem metropolitan statistical area, the rate inched up to 12.8% from 12.7% in April.
In Forsyth, the rate jumped from 12.2% in April to 13.1% in May.
The region's workforce did rebound in May from 301,508 to 310,423, while those listed as unemployed rose from 38,188 to 39,830.
Overall, the Winston-Salem Metropolitan Statistical Area had a gain of 3,300 jobs from April to May that reflected grocery, home improvement and other essential businesses adding workers. It also likely reflected some workers going back to work following temporary furloughs.
There was a net gain of 2,500 trade, transportation and utilities jobs, along with 1,500 in leisure and hospitality and 1,300 in professional and business services.
There was a loss of 1,100 government, 600 construction and 400 manufacturing jobs.
From May 2019 to May 2020, there has been a drop of 36,300 jobs in the Winston-Salem MSA, including 10,800 in leisure and hospitality, 6,700 in education and health services, 5,700 in professional and business services, 4,500 in trade, transportation and utilities, 3,300 in manufacturing, 2,000 in government and 1,500 in construction.
As sobering as those numbers are, the three-county Greensboro-High Point MSA remains worse year over year, although it did have a net gain of 8,400 jobs - primarily in manufacturing and leisure and hospitality - from April to May.
Its jobless rate declined from 14.8% to 14.5%. Overall, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had a loss of 54,800 from May 2019 to May 2020.
"The remainder of 2020 will be challenging for the North Carolina economy," said Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University.
Walden is calling the current economic downturn a "mandated recession to distinguish it from previous recessions."
"After a huge reduction in the state’s aggregate economic production in the second quarter, a rapid snapback is forecast for the third quarter, followed by strong — but slower — growth in the fourth quarter.
"Still, the state economy is expected to be 20% smaller at the end of 2020 compared to the end of 2019," Walden said. "It will not be until 2023 that the state’s aggregate production will exceed pre-virus levels."
Meanwhile, North Carolina is closing in on $5 billion in overall state and federal unemployment insurance benefit payments.
The N.C. Division of Employment Security reported that altogether $4.93 billion had been paid in state and federal UI benefits between March 15 and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund was at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, $1.08 billion has been paid out, 28.1% of the fund’s total.
The remaining UI payment breakdown is $2.65 billion from the federal pandemic unemployment-compensation package; $1.13 billion in the federal pandemic unemployment-assistance package; and $65.7 million in pandemic-emergency unemployment compensation.
That means that 71.9% of UI payments to North Carolinians are coming from federal sources, mostly the $600 weekly benefit.
There have been 1.11 million claimants representing 1.74 million claims.
Some individuals have been required to file a second claim — after being determined to be ineligible for initial state benefits — in order to qualify for federal benefits that often include extended state benefits.
Currently, 27.4% of the 4.06 million North Carolinians considered in the state’s workforce as of mid-May have filed a state or federal unemployment claim.
There were 14,525 new claimants Tuesday. The daily filing peak was 34,706 on March 30.
DES said 762,384 claimants have received state and/or federal benefits, or about 68% of the state’s unemployment-insurance, or UI, benefit claimants.
