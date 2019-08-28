The Triad unemployment rate remained at a six-month high of 4.5% during July, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Wednesday.
The rate has been on a modest up-and-down cycle for the past nine months, reaching a near 18-year low of 3% in September 2018.
The July rate was unchanged despite the seasonal loss of government jobs, mostly reflecting the expiration of public-school teachers' contracts for the 2018-19 school year. Teachers are considered unemployed during the summer months unless they work in another job.
In the five-county Winston-Salem metro area, the rate declined from 4.3% in June to 4.2% in July.
After all 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C. had a jobless rate of at least 4% or higher during June, Davie and Yadkin were at 3.9% in July.
Still, the Triad and Winston-Salem metro rates have remained below the 5% threshold since January 2017.
That’s the level considered by most economists as representing full employment — the economic point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
Mark Vitner, senior economist with Wells Fargo Securities, said the state and Triad are benefiting from "stronger labor force growth, which is a positive given the difficulty many businesses are having finding workers."
The Winston-Salem MSA had a net gain of 400 private-sector jobs from June to July, as well as a loss of 4,600 government jobs.
There were a net gain of 300 jobs each in manufacturing and education and health services, along with 200 in leisure and hospitality.
Those gains were offset somewhat by a loss of 500 professional and business services jobs.
Many economists say a year-over-year assessment of the job market is a more accurate representation than monthly comparisons.
Since July 2018, the Winston-Salem area has had a net gain of 6,900 jobs, highlighted by 2,500 in education and health services, 1,500 in leisure and hospitality, 900 each in trade, transportation and utilities sector, and professional and business services, and 800 in manufacturing.
However, some economists and analysts were not overly encouraged with the jobless-rate picture.
They stress that North Carolina’s employment recovery has occurred mostly in five urban counties, particularly in Charlotte and the Triangle, which account for at least 45% of the net gain of jobs since February 2013.
Over the past year, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had a gain of 2,000 jobs. By comparison, the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA had a net gain of 31,600, the Raleigh-Cary MSA had a net gain of 13,200 jobs and the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA of 4,800.
"North Carolina’s labor force has grown faster than the nation’s, as job seekers continue to migrate to .... Charlotte and Raleigh, both of which rank among the fastest growing economies in the country," Vitner said.
The left-leaning N.C. Justice Center said that "if growth continues to concentrate in a handful of cities, the overwhelming majority of communities in North Carolina will be extremely vulnerable when the current growth cycle comes to an end,”
Although the number of North Carolinians who are employed and the labor force has increased over the past 12 months, "both rates remain below their pre-recession figures. Demographic changes have an impact there, too," said John Quinterno, a principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a research firm in Chapel Hill that specializes in economic and social policy.
"At the same time, the national recovery is getting fairly long in the tooth, and recessionary pressures are rising."
Quinterno said he questions whether the state "is well-positioned to respond to the resulting needs" from the next recession.
In 2013, the Republican-controlled legislature significantly reducing unemployment benefits in terms of maximum weekly amount from $515 to $350, and number of weeks from 26 to 12.
"Unfortunately, North Carolina's policymakers ignored many of the lessons of the Great Recession and pursued policies that are apt to cause unnecessary hardship during the next downturn," Quinterno said.
