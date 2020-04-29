The modest increase in the Triad's jobless rate during March — from 3.7% to 4.2% — represents the first wave of a socioeconomic tsunami flooding the state's job market, economists said Wednesday.
The N.C. Commerce Department reported the unemployment rate increased all 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C. in a range of 0.5 to 0.8 percentage points.
By comparison, the state jobless rate rose from 3.6% in February to 4.4% in March.
The biggest factor in the state, regional and county rates is that the U.S. Labor Department collects employment data during the week that contains the 12th of the month. The first wave of unemployment insurance benefit claims began to be submitted March 16.
Since March 15, there have been 906,622 state and federal unemployment insurance benefit claims. That represents 18.2% of the 4.97 million North Carolinians in the state’s workforce as of mid-March.
When the state’s April rate is released May 22, the odds are high it could be at a level that only those who lived through the Great Depression have ever experienced.
Economists are projecting a range of 8% to 12% for the April rate, and that’s likely to be topped in the months to come.
By comparison, the rate reached a 33-year peak of 10.9% in 2010 as the state and national economies began their slow recoveries from the Great Recession. The Triad peak was 11.5% in February 2009.
"This is an unprecedented economic collapse, and it demands equally unprecedented response by federal, state, and local governments so North Carolinians can physically survive and financially recover,” said Patrick McHugh, senior economic analyst with left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.
“The March labor market figures only capture the very beginning of the economic fallout, and we still saw a larger loss of jobs than any month during the Great Recession.
"Just as with the last downturn, some of the communities with the least economic cushion are getting hit the hardest," McHugh said.
PNC Financial Services Group economist Guy Faucher said that "as bad as the first quarter was, the second quarter will be much, much worse."
"Restrictions on movement were put in in place for most of the country in the second half of March, limiting the hit to activity during the first quarter. With those restrictions expected to remain in place for most of the second quarter, the damage to the economy will be much more significant."
Economists forecast that as many as 2.5 million North Carolinians may be at high- or moderate-risk for a layoff or reductions in wages, tips and work hours, or for furloughs.
Of the 10 private-sector and government employment sectors, none is expected to be spared massive job losses, but the cuts will likely most acutely affect the lower-wage leisure, hospitality, manufacturing and retail categories.
In the March regional and county-level report, the five-county Winston-Salem area had a jobless rate of 4%, down from 3.5% in February and 3.8% in March 2019.
There was a loss of 500 jobs from February to March, including 400 jobs in leisure and hospitality, 200 each in manufacturing, and trade, transportation and utilities, and 100 in construction.
Those gains were somewhat offset by a net gain of 100 jobs each in professional and business services, and educational and health services.
There was a year-over-year loss of 900 jobs, led by 1,100 in the professional and business services sector, 500 in education and health services, and 400 in trade, transportation and utilities. There were net gains of 600 in construction, 400 in other services and 300 in financial activities.
By comparison, the three-county Greensboro-High Point area had a loss of 200 jobs from February to March along with a year-over-loss of 2,800 jobs.
Prior to the devastating impact from the pandemic, some economists and analysts had not been overly encouraged with the jobless-rate picture.
They stress that North Carolina’s employment recovery has occurred mostly in its five urban counties, particularly in Charlotte and the Triangle, which account for at least 45% of the net gain of jobs since February 2013.
Over the past year, the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA had a net gain of 16,300, the Raleigh-Cary MSA had a net gain of 13,100 jobs and the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA had a gain of 3,700.
