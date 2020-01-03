The Triad’s unemployment rate slipped to a 14-month low of 3.4% during November, the N.C. Commerce Department reported Friday.
The rate was 3.6% in October. The rate has been on a modest up-and-down cycle for 2019, reaching as high as 4.5% in July.
The five-county Winston-Salem and the three-county Greensboro-High Point metropolitan statistical areas experienced different employment patterns from October to November.
For example, the Winston-Salem MSA had an overall loss of 1,300 private sector jobs and a gain of 200 government jobs.
The leisure and hospitality sector remained on its own up-and-down cycle with a 1,100 jobs decline from October to November, along with a loss of 700 jobs each in professional and business services, and education and health services.
Those job reductions were offset in part by a net gain of 900 jobs in the trade, transportation and utilities sector — likely seasonal retail hiring — and 300 in manufacturing.
The jobless rate for the MSA was at 3.2% in November, down from 3.4 in October and from a year ago.
Meanwhile, the three-county Greensboro-High Point metro had a net gain of 1,700 private-sector jobs and no change in government employment.
There were net gains of 700 jobs each in the trade, transportation and utilities sector, and professional and business services, along with 500 in education and health services and 300 in manufacturing. There was a loss of 400 leisure and hospitality jobs and 200 in construction.
The Greensboro-High Point MSA's jobless rate was 3.6% in November, down from 3.8% in October and a year ago.
Both rates have remained below the 5% threshold since January 2017.
That’s the level most economists consider as representing full employment — the economic point at which everyone who wants a job has one, employers have the skilled workers they need, and there is limited inflationary pressure on wages.
Many economists say a year-over-year assessment of the job market is a more accurate representation than monthly comparisons.
Since November 2018, the Winston-Salem area has had a net gain of 5,200 jobs, highlighted by 1,100 in education and health services, 1,100 in professional and business services, 800 in manufacturing, 800 in leisure and hospitality, and 600 in trade, transportation and utilities.
The 5,200 year-over-year increase in employment was tied for the fourth highest among the 14 regions measured by Commerce.
However, some economists and analysts were not overly encouraged with the jobless-rate picture.
They stress that North Carolina’s employment recovery has occurred mostly in five urban counties, particularly in Charlotte and the Triangle, which account for at least 45% of the net gain of jobs since February 2013.
Over the past year, the Greensboro-High Point MSA had a net gain of 4,700 jobs. By comparison, the Charlotte-Gastonia-Concord MSA had a net gain of 28,800, the Raleigh-Cary MSA had a net gain of 24,200 jobs and the Durham-Chapel Hill MSA had a gain of 3,900.
“National and state declines in headline unemployment do not signal a healthy and complete recovery. The state’s growth is far too concentrated in urban North Carolina,” said William Munn, a policy analyst with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center.
“We need to take a hard look at how it is we address the underlying drivers that stymie growth outside the urban corridors throughout this state,” Munn said.
Mark Vitner, senior economist with Wells Fargo Securities, said the Triad has the potential for the unemployment to further decline this year to below 3%.
"The working-age population is growing more slowly, and more and more baby boomers are retiring each month," Vitner said.
Still, Vitner cautioned that "there are still a large number of folks that are choosing not to work or look for work. Many are young males in smaller towns and rural parts of North Carolina."
"With the unemployment rate falling, wages are increasing more rapidly. Hopefully, this will pull some of these folks back into the labor market."
